Miami Dolphins part ways with GM Chris Grier following 2–7 start, name interim replacement

The Miami Dolphins announced on Friday that they and general manager Chris Grier have mutually agreed to separate. Grier has spent 26 years with the organisation, serving in multiple scouting and front-office roles before being promoted to general manager in 2016, as reported by CBS Sports. Following a mutual agreement to part ways with Chris Grier, the Miami Dolphins have appointed Champ Kelly as interim general manager. (NFL/X)

Dolphins and Chris Grier mutually part ways

Dolphins Chairman and Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross said in a statement that the decision followed extensive conversations with Grier regarding the team's future and overall direction. In the statement, the Chairman said, "This morning, I made the decision along with general manager Chris Grier to mutually part ways. I have incredible respect for Chris and his family, and I want to thank him for his many contributions to the Miami Dolphins over the past 26 years."

Ross emphasized that the decision was made to drive progress throughout the organization, aiming to strengthen the team's performance both in the short term and coming years.

He added, “As I assessed the state of the team and in my discussions with Chris, it became clear to both of us that change could not wait. We must improve — in 2025, 2026 and beyond — and it needs to start right now.”

Dolphins' interim general manager

Senior personnel executive, Champ Kelly, has been appointed as interim general manager, effective immediately, as the Dolphins begin their search for Grier's successor. Ross reaffirmed his dedication to developing a “championship-caliber” team and expressed gratitude to Dolphins fans for their unwavering support and enthusiasm amid the organization's recent challenges.

Ross said, "Our performance on the field and our team-building process have not been good enough. There are no excuses. You deserve a championship-caliber team you can be proud of. There's much work ahead to return the Dolphins to sustained success, and that work begins now."