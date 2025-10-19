The Cleveland Browns are all set to face the Miami Dolphins on October 19 at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, Ohio. Heading into the week 7 game between the Browns (1-5) and the Dolphins (1-5), here is a look at the weather forecast for the match. Cleveland Browns vs Miami Dolphins weather forecast: Will it rain at Huntington Bank Field in Ohio?(Getty Images via AFP)

Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins: Weather forecast

According to AccuWeather, there is a 29 per cent probability of thunderstorms and a 98 per cent chance of rain during the Cleveland Browns vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Additionally, as of now, the outlet reports that the game will likely witness 35.42mph wind gusts, too. Just a day before the game, Sports Illustrated reported the Browns vs. the Dolphins could see six hours of rain.

Impact of rain and heavy winds on the game

Cleveland’s coordinators, Tommy Rees for offense and Jim Schwartz for defense, recently weighed in on the potential impact of the rain and heavy winds during the Browns vs. the Dolphins.

Ress told the media that the Browns had considered the weather forecast and planned a game plan accordingly. “To go into all the specifics probably wouldn’t be an advantage for us, but you definitely plan for it and account for it,” Rees was quoted as saying by Sports Illustrated.

Amid heavy winds, Schwartz hoped the Browns would be able to capitalize on turnovers during the match. He said the ball would “move around a lot” due to the wind, and the Browns would rely on “our ability to find the ball downfield”.

Meanwhile, Tommy Rees added that the quarterbacks would have to “spin” the football well to make accurate passes amid the wind. As of now, both teams have five losses and one win this season.

FAQs

When is the Cleveland Browns vs. the Miami Dolphins?

The Cleveland Browns will face the Miami Dolphins on October 19.

Will there be rain during the Cleveland Browns vs. the Miami Dolphins?

Yes. USA Today reports there is a 96 percent chance of rain during the Cleveland Browns vs. the Miami Dolphins.

Who is the current head coach of the Cleveland Browns?

Kevin Stefanski is the current head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

Who is the current head coach of the Miami Dolphins?

Mike McDaniel is the current head coach of the Miami Dolphins.