Tony Vitello could bag whopping salary at SF Giants; ‘ready to go all in’ for Tennessee coach

The San Francisco Giants are closing in on their next manager, and all signs point to a surprising choice. Multiple reports suggest the team is preparing to hire Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello, a bold move that could make him one of the highest-paid managers in Major League Baseball, despite having never managed in the big leagues. Tony Vitello is reportedly being considered for a coaching job at SF Giants(AP)

The Athletic’s Andrew Baggarly reported that both Vitello and Buster Posey were spotted at Coors Field earlier this month during a Giants-Rockies series, fueling speculation that talks were underway.

Vitello, who turned the University of Tennessee from an SEC afterthought into one of college baseball’s premier programs, has long been admired for his intensity and player-first approach. In response to the Athletic's request, he said, “There is nothing to confirm.”

“Here’s one out-of-the-box name who fits the high-motor description,” Baggarly wrote. “Vitello transformed Tennessee into perhaps the brashest and most talented program in the country.”

If the deal goes through, Vitello will be leaving behind a lucrative and secure post in Knoxville, where he earns over $3 million annually, second only to the highest-paid coach in Division I baseball.

That salary already surpasses what many MLB managers make. Given the cost of living in San Francisco and the instability of big-league managing, insiders expect the Giants to offer him a top-tier contract.

The Giants’ pursuit of Vitello comes after what Posey called a “disappointing and frustrating” finish to last season. “After careful evaluation, we determined that making a change in leadership was in the best interest of the team,” Posey said.

Sources close to the situation believe the announcement could come soon, possibly finalizing one of the most surprising managerial hires in recent times.