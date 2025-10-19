Tony Vitello to SF Giants a real possibility; Tennessee coach's 5-word response to rumors

Tony Vitello might be heading to San Francisco. The Athletic cited sources to report that the Giants are closing in on hiring the 47-year-old Division I head coach, who was behind the transformation of the University of Tennessee's program. Tony Vitello is reportedly on the verge of joining the SF Giants(X/UnderdogMLB)

While nothing is official, speculations have heated up. Vitello responded to the rumors via a text message to The Athletic. “There is nothing to confirm," he said.

Vitello's ascent at Tennessee has been meteoric since taking over in June 2017, transforming a program mired in mediocrity into a national powerhouse. In eight seasons, he boasts a 341-131 record (.722), leading the Vols to five consecutive College World Series appearances, including a 2024 national championship, their first since 1951.

His teams captured SEC regular-season titles in 2021 and 2024, and the 2021 and 2024 Coach of the Year honors from the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association and Perfect Game.

Who is Tony Vitello?

Born Anthony Gregory Vitello on October 9, 1978, in St. Louis, Missouri, he grew up under the influence of his father, Greg Vitello, a Missouri Sports Hall of Famer who coached soccer and baseball at De Smet High for 46 years, winning five soccer titles and a 2000 baseball championship.

Tony played both sports for his dad, earning a state soccer title in 1997 before a stellar baseball career at the University of Missouri (2000-2003), where he hit .360 with 18 homers as a shortstop. His coaching path began at Missouri as a volunteer assistant in 2003, advancing to pitching coach, hitter developer, and first base coach by 2010, mentoring stars like Andrew Benintendi and Aaron Crow.

Vitello's resume includes stints at Tulsa (2007-08, co-offensive coordinator), TCU (2011-13, assistant and recruiting coordinator), and Arkansas (2014-17, associate head coach and recruiting coordinator), where he helped orchestrate the 2018 College World Series run.