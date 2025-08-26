The Godfather trilogy to return to the big screen with 4k restoration in India

The Godfather trilogy is coming back to the big screen! On Tuesday, PVR INOX announced that Francis Ford Coppola's celebrated American epic will be re-released in select PVR INOX cinemas across India, Beginning September 12, audiences will be able to witness The Godfather (1972), followed by Part II, October 17 and Part III November 14, restored in 4K for the theatrical experience. Marlon Brando in a still from The Godfather, inspired by the 1969 novel of the same name by Italian American author.

About the trilogy

Directed by Francis Ford Coppola and based on Mario Puzo’s bestselling novel, The Godfather trilogy is widely regarded as the greatest achievement in American cinema. The Godfather was an American gangster epic film that revolved around the Corleone family, which was held together by patriarch Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando).

The film went on to become a massive commercial as well as critical success, winning Best Picture, Best Actor (Brando), and Best Adapted Screenplay (for Mario Puzo and Coppola). Two sequels of the film were also made- which received acclaim. With iconic performances by Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, and Robert De Niro, these films continue to influence filmmakers across the world.

Talking about the re-release, Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist, PVR INOX Ltd., said, "At PVR INOX, our constant endeavour is to curate the finest cinematic experiences, and there is no greater honour than bringing this legendary saga back to our cinemas. The Godfather trilogy remains the gold standard of cinematic storytelling — a masterclass in performance, direction, and narrative depth. Loved by generations across the globe, it has inspired countless filmmakers and cinephiles. For the first time in India, audiences will experience these iconic films on the big screen in close succession. For the younger generation, it is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to discover the brilliance of The Godfather on the big screen. For those who’ve loved it for decades, it’s a homecoming."

The re-release schedule is as follows:

The Godfather – Releasing 12 September, 2025

The Godfather Part II – Releasing 17 October, 2025

The Godfather Part III – Releasing 14 November, 2025

Screenings will take place at select premium theatres across India. Booking details and theatre listings will be available soon on the official PVR INOX app and website.