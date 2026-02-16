What is happening in Fairfax County? Loud explosion heard in Centreville, Virginia; at least 50 homes evacuated

At least 50 families were evacuated on Sunday night following a significant explosion and a house fire that rocked a Centreville neighborhood in Virginia, as per Fairfax County Fire and Rescue. A significant explosion and house fire in Centreville led to the evacuation of at least 50 families. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, where they found the house engulfed in flames and severely damaged. (X@Kellye7News)

The crews of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched at approximately 9:48 pm to the 14300 block of Quail Pond Court in response to a house fire. They received reports from several callers who mentioned hearing a significant explosion and witnessing flames consuming the property, as per Fox5.

Upon their arrival, the crews discovered that the house was fully engulfed in flames and had suffered extensive damage, rendering it nearly unrecognizable.

Firefighters worked for several hours to contain the fire. A man who was present in the residence was rushed to the hospital. However, officials have not disclosed information regarding his condition.

