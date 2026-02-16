What is happening in Fairfax County? Loud explosion heard in Centreville, Virginia; at least 50 homes evacuated
In Centreville, at least 50 families were evacuated due to a major explosion and house fire.
At least 50 families were evacuated on Sunday night following a significant explosion and a house fire that rocked a Centreville neighborhood in Virginia, as per Fairfax County Fire and Rescue.
The crews of the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched at approximately 9:48 pm to the 14300 block of Quail Pond Court in response to a house fire. They received reports from several callers who mentioned hearing a significant explosion and witnessing flames consuming the property, as per Fox5.
Upon their arrival, the crews discovered that the house was fully engulfed in flames and had suffered extensive damage, rendering it nearly unrecognizable.
Firefighters worked for several hours to contain the fire. A man who was present in the residence was rushed to the hospital. However, officials have not disclosed information regarding his condition.
Also Read: Pima County Sheriff to step down? All we know as Chris Nanos faces criticism amid Nancy Guthrie missing case
Centreville fire: Gas services suspended in Fairfax County
Gas service is still suspended in a section of the neighborhood. Fairfax County Fire and Rescue, Washington Gas, and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management are collaborating on subsequent actions as the investigation progresses.
Residents urged to stay away from are
Authorities have advised the public to steer clear of the vicinity while they carry out fire suppression activities.
Additionally, they reminded residents that if they detect the odor of natural gas, they should evacuate the area without delay and contact the Washington Gas emergency hotline at 844WASHGAS (8449274427) or dial 911 from a secure location.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShweta Kukreti
Shweta Kukreti has over 8 years of experience in covering Indian and world politics. She joined Hindustan Times in 2024 and is primarily assigned to the US desk. She is currently working as Deputy Chief Content Producer and reports on a wide range of topics, including US politics, immigration issues (especially H-1B visa) and major global events. Shweta has placed a strong emphasis on team operations, which encompasses monitoring news, delegating tasks, editing, developing comprehensive coverage strategies, and crafting engaging, and data-informed narratives. She earned bachelor's and master's degree from Delhi University, and pursued PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institution of Mass Communication (IIMC). When not at work, you can find her exploring the hills and engaging in adventurous activities.Read More