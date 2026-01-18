What's happening in Springfield Mall? Shooting, active shooter reports spark fear; first details

“Reports of shots fired in the Springfield Town Center Mall in Springfield VA,” a freelancer for DC media wrote on X.

Unconfirmed reports of shooting at the Springfield Town Center at 6500 Springfield Mall, Springfield, Virginia , in Fairfax County sparked fears on Saturday.

“Shooting inside Springfield Mall and we’re locked in a store smfh,” a person wrote. Another added, “We just got ran out of Springfield Mall. They said there’s an active shooter everybody running everywhere.” Yet another person said, “I was just in Springfield Mall and everyone started running out yelling there a shooter in the mall .. I ran to my cat and bounced! Cops were there before I got on the highway.” A person also said, “I hear somebody just got shot inside Springfield Town center formally known as Springfield Mall,” sharing photos showing heavy police presence.

“Fairfax Police helicopter now in orbit," they added. On Facebook , people commented on the reports of shooting as well.

On X a person remarked “Springfield Mall got some wild shit going on smh.”

Some accounts on X noted that the incident is believed to be a false alarm that arose out of an altercation. A drone, along with a helicopter was reportedly present. One account claimed that the incident took place when a person knocked over a trash can during an altercation, after one of the people reportedly brandished a firearm, leading to fears of a shooting. This allegedly led to multiple 911 calls about shots being fired, the page claimed. HT.com could not independently verify these claims.

Fairfax County Police Department are yet to comment on the incident. There is no information about any injuries yet.