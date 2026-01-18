What's happening in Bonita Springs? Reports of shooting at Imperial River Rd; first details out

Florida’s Law and Order Sheriff, Carmine Marceno shared, “LCSO is working an active scene within the 27000 block of Imperial River Rd. The scene is fluid at this time. There is no immediate threat to the public.”

A reporter shared a photo of a cop car and said on X “Major crime scene on Imperial River Road in Bonita Springs. I just snapped this picture.” They added, “Also saw a Sheriff’s Office helicopter circling overhead.”

One person on Facebook noted it was an ‘active scene’ and added there was a large law enforcement presence due to a possible shooting in the area. The post urged people to avoid the place.

Unconfirmed claims about the incident indicated that a deputy may have been involved. Several shots were allegedly fired, as per a social media post, before deputies began to give commands to ‘drop the weapon’ and ‘exit the home’. The post also claimed that the situation appeared to have escalated to a barricaded subject situation and added that SWAT was responding. HT.com could not independently verify these claims. However, in the photo shared by the Lee County sheriff, what appears to be a SWAT vehicle can be seen.

Reactions to Bonita Springs incident While authorities are yet to comment on the incident, several people reacted to the news. “Heard shoot out and someone barricaded in hotel,” one person said on Facebook. Another added, “More cops and an armored bulldozer just went screaming down 41 going south.”

Yet another said, “Sad. I have relatives in that area.” Currently, it is not known if anyone has been injured in the incident.