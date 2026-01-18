Who are Caiden Clem and Daitron Lamont Daniels? Suspects in deadly Lawrence bar shooting

Two 18-year-old men, Caiden Carl Ralph Clem and Daitron Lamont Daniels, have been arrested and charged in connection with a deadly shooting incident early Saturday morning near the University of Kansas, according to booking records. Two 18-year-olds Caiden Clem and Daitron Lamont Daniels, are charged with murder after an early-morning shooting near the Jayhawk Cafe. (Unsplash)

The shooting incident left an 18-year-old male dead and a 16-year-old critically wounded.

Who are the suspects and charges Police were informed by witnesses that both suspects had fled the bar. KCTV reported that the police located two people who matched the description provided by the witnesses on location, walking a few blocks from the bar, shortly after the shooting and took them into custody for questioning.

The suspects have been placed at the Douglas County Correctional Facility after investigators claimed they had probable cause to arrest them.

Daniels is charged with first-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault for the deadly use of a weapon.

Clem faces first-degree murder and aggravated assault for the deadly use of a weapon like Daniels.

At the time of reporting, none of the suspects has been granted bond.

The investigation is still going on, and the authorities have urged witnesses and anyone with information to come forward.

What happened? Lawrence police responded to a call to the college bar, the Jayhawk Cafe, at about 1:50 a.m. on January 17 for reports of multiple gunshots.

Police found the two victims with gunshot wounds at the location. The 18-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second 16-year-old victim was taken to a nearby trauma center.

The families of the victims have been informed, according to LKPD, however the police will hold off on disclosing the teen's name for at least 24 hours.