Who is Melinda? Virginia healthcare worker accused of encouraging people to inject ICE agents with succinylcholine
A woman was seen in a video urging people to inject ICE agents with succinylcholine, and asking women go on dates with them and drug their drinks.
A woman named Melinda has been accused of posting videos encouraging people to inject ICE agents with succinylcholine, a short-acting muscle relaxant used in anesthesia to induce rapid paralysis. The video has surfaced after the killing of Alex Pretti, a 37-year-old nurse, in Minneapolis. Pretti is the second person to be fatally shot by a federal agent in the city this month, after the shooting of Renee Nicole Good.
Who is Melinda and what did she say?
Libs of TikTok said in an X post that Melinda is a healthcare worker at Virginia Commonwealth University Health. In a video, she encouraged people to inject ICE agents with succinylcholine and spray poison on them, and even urged women to go on dates with agents and drug their drinks.
“I thought of something good. I think it's up in a weird spot. Sabotage tactic or at least scare tactic,” Melinda said in the video shared by Libs of TikTok.
She further said, “All the medical providers, grab some syringes with needles on the end. Have them full of saline or succinylcholine, you know, whatever, whatever. That will probably be a deterrent. Be safe.”
“Anybody got any poison ivy, poison oak in their yard? Get some of that up with gloves, obviously. Get it in some water, like a gallon of water. Get some, get the poison ivy oak water and I'm gonna put it into a water gun. Aim for, aim for faces, hands,” Melinda added.
The woman then sent a message to single women, asking them to get on dating apps to connect with ICE agents.
“Bring some ex-lax and put it in their drinks. Get them sick, you know, nobody's gonna die. Just enough to incapacitate them, get them off the street for the next day,” said Melinda.
Melinda urged people to make ICE agents’ lives “miserable,” saying, “Anything you can do to make the living conditions bad. Talk to the people who work at the places where they're, where they are. I hope it's some ideas. Dead fish, somewhere in the room hidden. Just stay toxic.”
HT.com has not independently verified the identity of the woman.
