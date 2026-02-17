Edit Profile
    Robert Duvall's wives and family: Did he have children?

    Robert Duvall was married four times over the course of his life. In 2005, he married his fourth wife, Argentine actress and filmmaker Luciana Pedraza.

    Updated on: Feb 17, 2026 12:33 AM IST
    By Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan
    Robert Duvall, the Oscar-winning actor known for films like The Godfather and M*A*S*H, has passed away at the age of 95.

    Actor Robert Duvall died at the age of 95. (AP)
    His wife, Luciana Pedraza, announced the news of his passing via Facebook, writing, "Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort."

    "To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything," she added.

    Robert Duvall marriages

    Robert Duvall was married four times over the course of his life. His first marriage was to Barbara Benjamin, which lasted from 1964 until their divorce in 1975. She had two daughters from a previous relationship, but the couple had no children together.

    His second marriage was to Gail Youngs, from 1982 to 1986.

    Duvall then married dancer Sharon Brophy in 1991, and they divorced in 1995.

    In 2005, he married his fourth wife, Argentine actress and filmmaker Luciana Pedraza. They met for the first time in Buenos Aires in 1997 while she was working at a tango school. The couple had a 41-year age difference and shared the same birthday. They appeared together in two films, 2002’s Assassination Tango and 2015’s Wild Horses.

    "She said, 'Oh, what will it be like when we grow old together?' And I said, 'I already am old,'“ Duvall joked to Oprah.com in 2015. "We enjoy each other’s company. Love is an important thing, you know. All kinds of love."

    Robert Duvall did not have any children.

