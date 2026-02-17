Robert Duvall's wives and family: Did he have children?

Robert Duvall, the Oscar-winning actor known for films like The Godfather and M*A*S*H, has passed away at the age of 95. Actor Robert Duvall died at the age of 95. (AP)

His wife, Luciana Pedraza, announced the news of his passing via Facebook, writing, "Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort."

"To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything," she added.

Also Read: Robert Duvall net worth: A look at his fortune and career earnings

Robert Duvall marriages Robert Duvall was married four times over the course of his life. His first marriage was to Barbara Benjamin, which lasted from 1964 until their divorce in 1975. She had two daughters from a previous relationship, but the couple had no children together.

His second marriage was to Gail Youngs, from 1982 to 1986.

Duvall then married dancer Sharon Brophy in 1991, and they divorced in 1995.

Also Read: Dana Eden cause of death: What happened to the 'Tehran' producer? Mystery death in Athens sparks buzz

In 2005, he married his fourth wife, Argentine actress and filmmaker Luciana Pedraza. They met for the first time in Buenos Aires in 1997 while she was working at a tango school. The couple had a 41-year age difference and shared the same birthday. They appeared together in two films, 2002’s Assassination Tango and 2015’s Wild Horses.

"She said, 'Oh, what will it be like when we grow old together?' And I said, 'I already am old,'“ Duvall joked to Oprah.com in 2015. "We enjoy each other’s company. Love is an important thing, you know. All kinds of love."

Robert Duvall did not have any children.