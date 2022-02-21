New leak suggests Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will introduce new Wolverine to the MCU

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is gearing up to be one of the biggest crossover films in Marvel history. The film is set to introduce many familiar actors and characters and rumoured to feature variants of several other iconic Marvel characters. The film deals with the aftermath of Doctor Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) multiverse-fracturing spell from Spider-Man: No Way Home.

A new leak has claimed that among the characters on display in the Multiverse of Madness is X-Men's Wolverine. Actor Hugh Jackman played the character for close to two decades starting with X-Men (2000) and right up to Logan (2017). However, according to the new leak, the Wolverine in the Doctor Strange sequel will be played a new actor altogether.

Movie insider Jospeh Deckleimer tweeted on Sunday that, "We will see Wolverine in #DoctorStrangeInTheMultiverseOfMadness but it definitely won’t be Hugh Jackman." This led to fans speculating as to who the new Wolverine actor could be, with names like Daniel Radcliffe and Cal Dodd doing the rounds.

Other leaks and rumours have claimed the presence of several other stars in the film, most notably Tom Cruise playing a version of Iron Man, Ryan Reynolds reprising his role as Deadpool, and John Krasinski introducing a new version of Mr Fantastic. The film's new trailer appeared to also welcome back Patrick Stewart as Professor X. Patrick and Hugh acted alongside each other for almost the entire length of the X-Men franchise.

In the trailer, a voice, which sounds very similar to Patrick's, is heard with a bald character shown partially from behind. Many felt this was confirmation of Patrick returning as the iconic character. However, the actor himself made the matter ambiguous. In a recent interview, he neither confirmed, nor denied his participation in the film. "You know, people have been imitating my voice ever since I came on the stage 60 years ago. So, I can't be held responsible for that," he told ComicBook.com.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, directed by Sam Raimi, is part of Phase 4 of the MCU. The film, which also stars Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, and Xochitl Gomez, will hit the screens on May 6, 2022.

