New Movies to Stream this Week: 'Elemental,' 'No Hard Feelings,' 'The Pope's Exorcist,' and More

Do you like romantic dramas that span many years? Or do you want to see a modern exorcism film that is now a meme? This week, there are many new movies on streaming services, including horror, animation, documentary, and more.

New Movies to Stream This Week: 'Elemental,' 'No Hard Feelings,' and more

Here are the new movies coming to streaming this week, from August 14 to 19, 2023:

Amsterdam (Hulu)

A star-studded ensemble cast (including Colin Farrell, Taylor Swift, and Margot Robbie) is caught up in an unexpected plot to overthrow the government.

Release Date: Sunday, August 20 on Hulu

Bad Things (Shudder)

A group of friends on vacation at a hotel discover that it may be haunted.

Release Date: Friday, August 18 on Shudder

Cocaine Bear (Prime Video)

A bear that does cocaine and kills people.

Release Date: Tuesday, August 15 on Prime Video

Elemental (VOD)

A formulaic rom-com about two people who start a relationship, even though one is fire and the other is water.

Release Date: Tuesday, August 15 on VOD

The Lesson (VOD)

A turbulent thriller about a cruel author and the young man he hires to tutor his son.

Release Date: Tuesday, August 15 on VOD

Miguel Wants To Fight (Hulu)

A group of friends tries to get one of their friends into his first fight.Release Date: Wednesday, August 14 on Hulu

The Monkey King (Netflix)

The latest animated film from Netflix, based on the classic Chinese story.Release Date: Friday, August 18 on Netflix

No Hard Feelings (VOD)

Jennifer Lawrence stars in an explicit comedy about a woman who answers an ad on Craigslist to date a young man in exchange for a car.

Release Date: Tuesday, August 15 on VOD

Of an Age (Prime Video)

A portrait of passion between two men, set over the course of several years.

The Pope's Exorcist (Netflix)

Russell Crowe stars in a ridiculous exorcism film that is not for everyone.

Release Date: Wednesday, August 16 on Netflix

Stay Awake (VOD)

A drama about addiction, starring Wyatt Oleff and Fin Argus.

To Catch a Killer (Hulu)

to catch a killer poster

Shailene Woodley and Ben Mendelsohn star in a mystery thriller about a killer in Baltimore.

