New Movies to Stream This Week: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Asteroid City, and more

Whether you're interested in directors discussing their own creations, recent horror movies, or a documentary about a major video platform, we've gathered all the noteworthy streaming options for this week. We're confident there's something on this list you'll want to watch.

Asteroid City

New movies coming to streaming this week: Wes Anderson's new film, two new horror movies, and a action-packed one with Gal Gadot.

Release Date: Friday, August 11 on Peacock

A place called Asteroid City, which looks old-fashioned, is hosting a party for young scientists. But then the kids noticed something much bigger than their projects. And at the same time, both the young scientists and the grown-ups around them are dealing with important moments in their lives.

Bait

Release Date: Wednesday, August 9 on Hulu

Ever imagined experiencing life in a small Cornwall fishing village? "Bait" is the movie that makes that dream come true. It shows what unfolds when the villagers face the challenge of dealing with tourists taking over their community.

Bones and All

Release Date: Friday, August 11 on VOD

Want a unique love story involving cannibals? We've got the perfect movie! "Bones and All" might be different for those new to horror, and a bit mild for horror fans, but it's impressive. The movie beautifully portrays the brutal lives of two cannibals. Despite some caution, it's worth giving a try.

Enys Men (Hulu)

Release Date: 09 August

During the Covid-19 lockdown, British filmmaker Mark Jenkin created a folk horror film called Enys Men. It's about a woman named Mary Woodvine who works with animals on a remote island.

Heart of Stone

Release Date: 11 August

Rachel Stone (played by Gal Gadot) is a spy who pretends to work for MI6 in Britain but is actually part of a bigger group called The Charter. Trouble starts when something important called The Heart is stolen. This puts her in a really tough spot, and she has to work hard to make people trust her again.

Red, White & Royal Blue

Release Date: Friday, August 11 on Prime Video

“The film follows an American President's son and a British royal as main characters. At first, the two countries don't get along. Then, something dramatic happens at a fancy event with the British royals, making things worse globally. The movie explores how this affects their relationship and the world.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Release Date: 08 August

Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) returns after his first movie in 'Into the Spider-Verse.' This new part shifts from theaters to online. It ponders what comes next when you realize your world is just a small piece of the whole. With Christopher Miller and Phil Lord in charge, they handle the multiverse well.

The YouTube Effect

Release Date: 08 August

Alex Winter, the director known for being Bill S. Preston Esq. in Bill & Ted movies, has made a new documentary. It's called The YouTube Effect. This film talks about how YouTube can be used in really bad ways, like spreading false information.

