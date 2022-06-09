New Thor Love and Thunder clip shows Christian Bale battle Valkyrie, Chris Hemsworth loves a ‘classic Thor adventure’

As the release date of Marvel’s Thor: Love and Thunder draws closer, Marvel Studios have released some new, unseen footage from the film on YouTube. The footage is part of the announcement that tickets for the much-awaited superhero adventure are now on sale. And it includes new scenes involving the titular superhero and his nemesis in this film, Gorr the God Butcher. Also read: Thor: Love and Thunder to release in India one day before US, Marvel fans say ‘waqt badal diya, jazbaat badal diye’

The new video opens with some previously-seen shots of Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Gorr (Christian Bale). We then see them on an asteroid along with the Guardians of the Galaxy, who are all worried they are going to die. The video then gives a glimpse of Gorr battling Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). Rocket (Bradley Cooper) reprimands Thor that he had implied this would be a relaxing holiday. His line is interspersed with the other Guardians engaged in battle. Thor then retorts, “I said this was going to be like a relaxing holiday.”

Thor’s voice is then heard saying, “In times like these, we need to come together,” followed by shots of Thor meeting his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who now has the powers of the God of Thunder. The short video draws to a close with Thor summoning lightning and exclaiming, “What a classic Thor adventure!” This is followed by that now-famous sequence of Zeus (Russel Crowe) snapping his fingers and taking a captive Thor’s clothes off, leading to the ladies of his court to swoon and faint. The scene, which was shown in the trailer, was revealed to be the most-paused moment of that trailer as it showed Chris Hemsworth in the nude.

Fans expressed their excitement at the new footage. One commented, “Congratulations to Thor, being the first Avenger, that still worthy to get a 4th solo film!!!” Another comment read, “I'm interested in how Gorr's appearance seems to change over the course of the film into something more monstrous, probably because of the necrosword.” Another fan wrote, “I need to see this in cinema. Perfect combination of comedy and action and maybe a smidge of romance.”

Directed by Taika Waititi, Thor Love and Thunder is part of Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 4. The film will hit the screens on July 8 globally but Indian audiences will be able to see it before the rest of the world. Last week, Marvel Studios announced that the film will release in India on July 7.

