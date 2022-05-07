Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
hollywood

New Thor Love and Thunder still sees Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman pose together, fans call them ‘fit couple goals’

A new still from Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder shows Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth posing together and showing off their impressive physique.
Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in a new still from Thor: Love and Thunder.
Published on May 07, 2022 08:16 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

A new still from the upcoming Marvel film Thor: Love and Thunder gives a better look at the film’s two Thors--Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman. While Natalie’s turn into the God of Thunder was teased in the film’s first trailer, the new still gives a much better look at her physical transformation. Fans of the film have flooded social media with their appreciation of the two calling them ‘fit couple goals’. Also read: Thor: Love and Thunder promo art gives first glimpse at Natalie Portman's female Thor

The new still was released by Empire Magazine on Saturday and later co-opted and shared on social media by fan clubs of the actors and Marvel. The picture shows Chris Hemsworth in his Thor attire standing next to Natalie’s character Jane Foster, who is wielding Thor’s hammer Mjolnir. The picture shows Natalie’s impressive physical transformation for the role.

RELATED STORIES

Sharing the image on Twitter, one fan wrote, “Images that are this attractive should be illegal.” Another fan wrote, “This is fit couple goals.” Several others compared how the dynamic between Thor and Jane. In the first film, Thor was her protector and now they stand as equals. “I love how far Jane has come and is rubbing shoulders with a God now,” wrote one fan on Instagram.

Natalie reportedly worked four months with a trainer to get in shape for the film. Speaking to Vanity Fair recently, the actor spoke about her training regimen. "We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes — heavyweight training that I haven't ever done before. Of course, I've never really aimed to get bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of both agility work and also strength work," she said.

Directed by Taika Waititi and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum, Thor: Love and Thunder also stars Tessa Thompson, Jamie Alexander, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Vin Diesel, all of whom reprise their roles from previous MCU films. The new film will also introduce a new villain- Gorr the God Butcher (played by Christian Bale). The film releases in theatres on July 8, 2022.

According to the official synopsis of the film, “The film finds Thor on a journey unlike anything he's ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher, who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa), Korg (Taika) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie), who – to Thor's surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor.”

Topics
thor love and thunder natalie portman chris hemsworth marvel studios marvel cinematic universe marvel superhero
