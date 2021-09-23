Nicole Richie screams in horror as her hair catches fire at birthday party, watch

American television personality Nicole Richie took to Instagram to share a video of herself celebrating her 40th birthday. The video showed her hair catching fire as leaned in to blow out the candles on her birthday cake. She noticed the tips of her hair burning as she pulled back and screamed in horror. Someone next to her patted down the flames.

“Well... so far 40 is (fire emoji),” Nicole captioned her post, which got reactions from many celebrities. Queer Eye host Antoni Porowski commented, “I feel awful for laughing, I’m sorry, also happy birthday!!!” Singer Kelly Rowland wrote, “My heart just dropped!!!!” Actor Ellen Pompeo said, “HBD!!! I hope you’re okay!”

Nicole’s husband, musician Joel Madden, joked, “That’s hot.” The couple has two children -- 13-year-old daughter Harlow Winter Kate and 11-year-old son Sparrow James Midnight.

In an interview with People, Nicole talked about parenting in the pandemic. “I’ve just learned to listen, to really take a pause and listen. I’ve always stressed that going outside and being in nature is important, but it really became a true necessity once everyone was locked into their computers, Zoom work, all of the things. We really had to make an effort to go outside and be in nature and connect to the earth. I think that is something we have to prioritise in our lives,” she said, adding that she was ‘proud’ of her kids for adjusting to school and life during the pandemic.

Nicole shot to fame with the reality series The Simple Life, in which she starred alongside her childhood friend and fellow socialite Paris Hilton. The show aired from 2003 to 2007.

In 2017, Nicole got her first series regular acting role as Portia Scott-Griffith in the sitcom Great News. She has also appeared as a judge on reality shows such as Fashion Star and Making The Cut.

