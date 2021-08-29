'Not a day goes by bro': Chadwick Boseman's friends and fans pay tribute on first death anniversary

On the one-year death anniversary of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, many of his Marvel colleagues, as well as actors from the film industry at large, took to social media to pay tribute.

Lupita Nyong'o, Viola Davis, Mark Ruffalo and others joined Marvel in honouring the late actor, who died after a private four-year battle with cancer in 2020. Boseman, who had appeared as T'Challa/Black Panther in four Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, was expected to reprise his role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which was then being written.

"Can’t believe how fast time has gone. Thinking of you today, @chadwickboseman," wrote Mark Ruffalo, who plays Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk in the MCU. Boseman's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom co-star Viola Davis wrote, "This day last year you left this earth and us. Man, you are missed!!!”

Michael B Jordan, who played the antagonist Killmonger in Black Panther, wrote, "Not a day goes by bro… Love and miss you but I know you still with us."

The Black Panther sequel recently began production in Atlanta, and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told Variety at the sidelines of the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings premiere that every day on set is a tribute to his legacy.

The actor's final appearance as T'Challa came in a recent episode of the animated Marvel series What If...? Feige in the same interview expressed his gratitude to Boseman for agreeing to lend his voice to the project and said that elements of the performance would be used in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.