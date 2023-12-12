Obama’s ‘Leave The World Behind’ sparks backlash over scene seen as demonizing whites

Former President Barack Obama is facing criticism over a film he consulted on, Leave the World Behind, produced by his company, Higher Ground. Released on Netflix, the film portrays two families navigating a crisis during a nationwide blackout. Obama's involvement included providing feedback on the script to enhance its realism. CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - NOVEMBER 03: Former President Barack Obama speaks to attendees at the Obama Foundation Democracy Forum on November 03, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by SCOTT OLSON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

However, a specific scene in the movie has stirred controversy. The scene features a Black couple in bed with the lines, "I'm sorry asking you to remember that if the world falls apart, trust should not be doled out easily to anyone, especially white people." Some X users criticized this scene, with one claiming the film "demonizes" white people and another calling it "racist."

Libs of TikTok expressed concern on X, stating, "Netflix film called 'Leave The World Behind' produced by the Obamas includes a scene demonizing white people. White people are the only group you're allowed and celebrated to be racist towards."

Citizen Free Press highlighted the film's warning about white people in the context of a world falling apart. While some criticized Obama for his role, others praised him, with sports journalist Jemele Hill noting the Obamas' executive producer credit as "exquisite, masterful trolling."

Amidst the controversy, X user MissMa'am pointed out the film's exploration of crucial themes. "Leave the World Behind touches on so many important things, but my fave is that when the world goes to s***, black people should not be quick to trust anyone, especially white people ... And we shouldn't be doing s*** for them out of the kindness of our hearts."

The film, based on Rumaan Alam's novel, explores societal tensions and trust issues during a crisis. While it has ignited debate, it also serves as a platform for discussions on race, trust, and societal dynamics, reflecting Obama's commitment to projects addressing significant issues.