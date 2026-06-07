OG He-Man Dolph Lundgren calls passing the torch to Nicholas Galitzine in Masters of the Universe 'emotional'| Interview

It was in 1987 that Dolph Lundgren proclaimed he had ‘the power’ as he transformed into He-Man for the character’s debut on the big screen. Four decades on, Nicholas Galitzine is taking over the mantle in a reboot, directed by Travis Knight. Masters of the Universe released in theatres this weekend, and to fans’ surprise, it featured a cameo from Dolph himself.

Dolph Lundgren on Nicholas Galitzine

Dolph Lundgren (L) played He-Man in the 1987 film, Masters of the Universe, while Nicholas Galitzine (R) stars in the new reboot.

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Prior to the release, the veteran action star spoke to Hindustan Times about filming the cameo, passing off the torch to Nicholas, and how action stars of today have it different from his days.

In He-Man and the Masters of the Universe, Dolph appears as a man in the gym who offers advice to the ‘new guy’ Nicholas. The meta scene has been praised by fans. Talking about filming it, Dolph says, “It was a bit emotional. When I showed up on set, I hadn't met Nicholas before. It was like speaking to a younger version of myself when I did the scene. It's a little bit unusual because I have done Creed 2, where I did the same character 40 years later, but I wasn't speaking to a younger version of myself. The fact that somebody else is playing the role was unusual.”

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{{^usCountry}} However, Dolph is completely behind Nicholas and his portrayal of the iconic superhero. “It felt like it was about time, and I'm glad the filmmakers did a great job with the picture,” says the 68-year-old action star. ‘Hollywood is difficult’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, Dolph is completely behind Nicholas and his portrayal of the iconic superhero. “It felt like it was about time, and I'm glad the filmmakers did a great job with the picture,” says the 68-year-old action star. ‘Hollywood is difficult’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He-Man was the first lead role for Dolph in a commercial mainstream film, but he was already a star by then. His debut, as boxer Ivan Drago in Rocky IV, turned him into an overnight sensation. Over the years, the actor has been part of several big franchises, including Universal Soldier and The Expendables. When asked about how it is different for actors today, Dolph says, “Hollywood has always been difficult. Trying to be successful and famous is difficult. It takes a lot of work and a little bit of luck. Once you get famous, that is difficult too, maybe even more difficult. I don't think it's easier for young kids now.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He-Man was the first lead role for Dolph in a commercial mainstream film, but he was already a star by then. His debut, as boxer Ivan Drago in Rocky IV, turned him into an overnight sensation. Over the years, the actor has been part of several big franchises, including Universal Soldier and The Expendables. When asked about how it is different for actors today, Dolph says, “Hollywood has always been difficult. Trying to be successful and famous is difficult. It takes a lot of work and a little bit of luck. Once you get famous, that is difficult too, maybe even more difficult. I don't think it's easier for young kids now.” {{/usCountry}}

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The actor says younger actors have more work options, but that doesn’t necessarily make things easier for them. “When I did He-Man, you were either a TV actor or a movie star. Nobody did both. Now, obviously, you have the whole span of platforms, TV shows, and movies made for television. It's a whole different spectrum. So, there's more work and more options for young actors. In my day, you had to make a choice. But I think it's equally difficult,” he adds.

Apart from Nicholas and Dolph, Masters of the Universe also features Camila Mendes, Jared Leto, Alison Brie, James Purefoy, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Kristen Wiig, Morena Baccarin, and Idris Elba.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

hollywood Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action. See Less Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment , right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.

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