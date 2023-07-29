Only Murders in the Building season 3: Release Date, Trailer and Everything Else to Know

The fun mystery comedy series, "Only Murders in the Building," returns only on Hulu for season 3 on August 8, 2023. Created by John Hoffman and Steve Martin, the show has been loved by viewers and critics alike in its first two seasons because of its exciting story and great cast.

Meryl Streep and Paul Rudd join Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez in this delightful third season. Hers's everything else to know.

The show follows three unlikely friends, Charles-Haden Savage, Mabel Mora, and Oliver Putnam, who become close while making their own murder mystery podcast. They get caught up in thrilling and suspenseful adventures along the way.

The main stars of the upcoming third season of Only Murders in the Building are Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, and Martin Short. Excitingly, this season will feature two well-known actors, Paul Rudd and Meryl Streep, who have joined the cast.

Only Murders in the Building season 3 release date

Only Murders in the Building season 3 is coming on Tuesday, August 8, exclusively on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK. The first two episodes will be available on August 8, and after that, one new episode will premiere every week for the next eight weeks.

Only Murders in the Building season 3 plot

The podcasting trio, Charles, Mabel, and Oliver, who have already solved two murders in their building, are back for more mystery-solving.

In this new season, Oliver's play has a shocking incident where the leading man dies on stage during the opening night. The team suspects the killer could be someone from the show's cast of theater actors, who all have prominent personalities and hidden secrets. To uncover the truth, the Only Murders team starts investigating the cast and their potential motives.

Only Murders in the Building Season 2 recap

In the last episode of Season 2, the group discovered that Cinda's assistant, Poppy, was actually someone named Becky Butler. Poppy killed Bunny to boost her own podcasting career. With this mystery solved things started to look better for the hosts of the "Only Murders" podcast.

Charles' acting career was getting better, and he was also enjoying his romantic relationship with Joy. Mabel was finally fixing up her apartment, and Oliver got a directing job on Broadway.

However, on the night of Oliver's show's premiere, something unexpected happened. The main star of the show, Ben Glenroy, who was unhappy about his Broadway career, seemed to die on stage. It appeared that foul play might be involved.

Just before Glenroy collapsed, he had a heated argument with Charles. Charles warned him to stay away from someone and also mentioned knowing something about what Glenroy did. They were possibly talking about Mabel, and it seemed like there was some history between Charles and Glenroy. The cause of Glenroy's collapse is still a mystery, and it's unclear what really happened.

