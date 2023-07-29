‘Soulcatcher’ Netflix Polish Thriller: Release Date, Air time, Plot and more

Netflix's latest Polish thriller, Soulcatcher, is scheduled to premiere on the streaming platform on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 3 am ET. ‘Soulcatcher’ Netflix Polish Thriller will be released on August, 2 2023 on Netflix. Here’s everything you need to know about the Soulcatcher.

The story follows a tough military contractor on a mission to find a dangerous weapon that turns regular folks into heartless killers. But guess what? Things take an unexpected turn when his own brother becomes a victim of this deadly weapon!

Starring the talented Piotr Witkowski as the lead character, and with a bunch of other amazing actors in key roles, "Soulcatcher" is a rollercoaster of suspense and action. Bringing this thrilling tale to life is director Daniel Markowicz, who co-wrote the script alongside the brilliant Dawid Kowalewicz.

When is the Soulcatcher Netflix release date?

The official trailer's release confirms that Soulcatcher will be streaming on Netflix starting Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023.

Watch the Netflix Soulcatcher trailer, where a man goes on a dangerous and mysterious adventure to capture a deadly weapon.

Netflix released the official trailer for Soulcatcher on July 5, 2023. The trailer gives us a sneak peek into the exciting and thrilling events that will happen in the movie.

The trailer starts by showing some officers examining a dangerous weapon that turns people into violent killers. The main character is determined to get hold of this weapon, but there are many obstacles in their way.

Throughout the trailer, we see important scenes that set up the story without revealing any major surprises. It keeps a serious and intense atmosphere, perfect for fans who love thrilling action movies.

Take a look at the official synopsis of the film, according to Netflix:

''A military contractor hired to seize a weapon that turns people into savage killers seeks revenge when his brother falls victim to the device.''

Apart from that, the plot's specific details are currently being kept secret. However, from the official trailer and description, you can look forward to an exciting and intense thriller drama. It will take a close look at the darker aspects of human behavior, touching on themes like violence, crime, and much more.

More details about Soulcatcher's plot and cast

"Soulcatcher" is a movie with Piotr Witkowski as the main character, Kiel. He's a tough military contractor hired to capture a dangerous weapon that's turning people into violent killers.

Kiel's mission is to stop the weapon from causing more chaos in the city. He's a skilled and strong soldier, but he faces many dangers and challenges. Things get even more intense when his own brother becomes a victim of the weapon, pushing him to seek revenge.

In the trailer, Piotr looks amazing, perfectly capturing the intense and mysterious nature of his character. He's expected to give a powerful performance in the film.

Piotr Witkowski has appeared in other notable movies like "A Night at the Kindergarten," "Krime Story: Love Story," "The Champion of Auschwitz," and "Heimat ist kein Ort," among others.

The movie also features talented actors like Jacek Koman, Mariusz Bonaszewski, Jacek Poniedzialek, Vansh Luthra, Sebastian Stankiewicz, and more in important supporting and minor roles.

The director, Daniel Markowicz, is known for his work as a producer on various projects like "Lesson Plan," "Dreamworld," and "Shadows," among others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON