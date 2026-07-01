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OpenAI founder Sam Altman's biopic, Artificial, finds new backer in Neon after being dropped by Amazon

Artificial, directed by Luca Guadagnino, was dropped by Amazon despite being almost complete. It now has a new backer.

Jul 01, 2026 09:12 am IST
Written by Abhimanyu Mathur
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Artificial, Luca Guadagnino's starry film about Sam Altman and OpenAI, generated quite a few headlines in June when Amazon MGM Studios backed out of producing it. This left the almost-completed film in limbo. But now, a new production house has acquired it, pretty much reviving the film from the dead.

Neon acquires Artificial

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is played by Andrew Garfiled in Artificial.

Indie distributor Neon said on Tuesday that it had bought the film following a bidding process, according to a report by Associated Press. Neon has said that it plans to release the film later this year and “compete in this year's Oscar race.”

Neon declined to disclose how much it paid for the worldwide rights to Artificial. “The acquisition underscores Neon’s commitment to partnering with visionary filmmakers, and bringing ambitious cinema to audiences around the world,” the studio said in a statement.

In the past few years, Neon has established an enviable awards-season track record with Oscar winners like Parasite and Anora. The speciality label has backed the last seven Palme d'Or winners at the Cannes Film Festival.

How Artificial was dropped by Amazon

The filmmaker has not commented on the matter so far.

About Artificial

Artificial, which chronicles the days leading up to the 2023 firing and reinstatement of Altman as OpenAI chief executive, stars Andrew Garfield as Sam Altman. It also stars Monica Barbaro, Yura Borisov and Academy Award winner Mark Rylance, while Ike Barinholtz plays Elon Musk.

 
openai sam altman
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Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / OpenAI founder Sam Altman's biopic, Artificial, finds new backer in Neon after being dropped by Amazon
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