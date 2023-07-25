Oppenheimer box office day 4 collection: Christopher Nolan's film witnesses dip in India, mints 7 crore

Oppenheimer, after witnessing spectacular numbers at the box office over the first weekend of its release, witnessed a dip on Monday in India. According to a Sacnilk.com report, the film entered the ₹50 crore club in India. It minted ₹7 crore on day four of its release. (Also Read | Barbenheimer breaks several box office records in US and worldwide with opening weekend collection: Report)

About Nolan's Oppenheimer

Matt Damon as Gen. Leslie Groves, left, and Cillian Murphy as J. Robert Oppenheimer in a scene from Oppenheimer.

Oppenheimer, a biographical drama on the theoretical physicist J Robert Oppenheimer, opened in India on Friday to positive reviews. In the film, helmed by Christopher Nolan, Cillian Murphy plays the role of Oppenheimer. A Universal Pictures project, Oppenheimer also stars Florence Pugh, Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh.

Oppenheimer's earnings so far

As per Sacnilk.com, Oppenheimer earned ₹7 crore nett in India on the fourth day of its release in all languages as per early estimates. The film minted ₹14.5 crore on day one of its release, ₹17 crore on the second day and ₹17.25 crore on the third day in India. Currently, the total earnings of Oppenheimer stand at ₹55.75 crore. Oppenheimer released on the same day in theatres as Barbie in the biggest clash of Hollywood summer blockbusters.

In the US, the movie has been rated R– Restricted, which means viewers under 17 would require an accompanying parent or adult guardian. This is Christopher Nolan's first R-rated film.

About J Robert Oppenheimer

The biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the Father of the Atomic Bomb, during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway.

Oppenheimer made records

Oppenheimer marked Christopher Nolan’s third-highest-grossing opening weekend ever, both in the US and globally. It also had the biggest global day and date opening weekend ever for a biopic, outperforming Bohemian Rhapsody. In the US, it’s the third-biggest start for a biopic after American Sniper and Passion of the Christ. It is also the biggest non-superhero Christopher Nolan opening weekend in 55 markets, including the UK, Ireland, Germany, France, , Mexico, Australia, Brazil and Spain.

