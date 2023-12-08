Oprah reveals the reason behind sudden weight loss

Oprah Winfrey is making headlines not just for her accomplishments but also for her impressive health and fitness journey. The 69-year-old media mogul recently revealed her significant weight loss of over 40 pounds, leaving many curious about her secret.

Oprah Winfrey recently revealed her significant weight loss of over 40 pounds, leaving many curious about her secret.(AFP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview at The Color Purple premiere in Los Angeles, Oprah shared the key to her transformation: "It's not one thing, it's everything. I intend to keep it that way." The media icon emphasized that achieving her health and fitness goals required a holistic approach, indicating a commitment to positive lifestyle changes.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Beyond her personal achievements, Oprah took a moment to pay tribute to the late TV producer Norman Lear. Lear, known for groundbreaking shows like All in the Family and The Jeffersons, passed away at age 101. Oprah praised him as "one of the grand gentlemen of our time" and acknowledged his pivotal role in initiating conversations about race and justice on television.

"He was one of the grand gentlemen of our time. I've had so much respect for him, I've interviewed him multiple times," Oprah expressed. She highlighted the profound impact Lear had on shaping cultural conversations through his shows in the '70s.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Oprah emphasized that Norman Lear's influence will be enduring, stating, "His impact and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. Even people who are not familiar with his shows are experiencing the benefits of what those shows did for us as a culture."

Also Read | Family drama alert! Meghan Markle sued by sister, Samantha Markle over Netflix documentary & Oprah interview

In a previous panel discussion in New York City, Oprah candidly discussed her body image and weight loss journey. She dispelled rumors of turning to weight loss drugs and expressed a commitment to achieving her goals through hard work, rejecting the notion of an "easy way out."

Oprah's openness about her struggles and determination resonates with many, emphasizing the importance of a holistic approach to health and well-being.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}