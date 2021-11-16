Oscar nominated Adriana Barraza: There are still some people in Hollywood who don’t want inclusivity

Oscar-nominated Mexican actor Adriana Barraza believes in the power of inclusivity. She says though Hollywood has opened its door for every ethnicity, there are still many speed bumps.

“The reality of life is (always) there, and maybe sometimes some people don’t want to see that or cannot see that. But one day, they will see the reality. It is in front of you,” says Barraza, while talking about reflecting the true picture of the world onscreen.

She picks reference of Mexican Guillermo del Toro and the recognition and Oscar he has received for his work to explain her point.

“It (his work) got acclaim because their work is amazing. It is the same thing for other people of colour, be it from Mexico, Pakistan or Latin America. There are every kind of people, not just white people. Our talent, ideas, and wonderful things are there and producers as well as the audience now see them. It is very natural and I am happy for that,” shares the 65-year-old.

She continues, “I know, there are (still) people who don’t want this to happen, but there are a lot of people who want this to happen. So, we are here”.

When it comes to Barraza, she is accustomed to making history in Hollywood. In 2007, she became one of only six Mexican actors to earn an Academy Award nomination in best supporting actress category for Babel.

Recently, she was seen in socially relevant comedy-horror Bingo Hell, part of Welcome to the Blumhouse series, which marks the first time a Latina actor in her 60s to take a lead in a mainstream horror-thriller-comedy film co-written and directed by a Latina filmmaker.

“I get goosebumps thinking about it. I’m very proud about that. I didn’t realise in the past that I am making history while working. Even when someone mentioned it, I used to laugh it off,” she says.

Opening up about completing five decades in the industry, she tells us, “It is like when we swim very hard because we don’t want to die. My career is like this. Many times, I didn’t have anything to eat, or work. I was sad. Many times I was without anybody or money”.

“But I was really happy. Now, I have so many people who love me. I have many things that I (am thankful for). I have got fans. I have a lot of things to say thank you very much because the bad things teach me to enjoy the good things,” she concludes.