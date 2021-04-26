Oscars 2021 best moments: From Brad Pitt getting called out on stage to Glenn Close doing Da Butt

The 93rd Academy Awards were held at Los Angeles' Union Station -- a familiar location in classic films -- on Monday morning by Indian time. The ceremony was pegged as being unlike any other, with the Covid-19 pandemic prompting several changes.

But the location wasn't the only new element that was introduced at this year's Oscars -- producers Stacey Sher, Jesse Collins and Steven Soderbergh also restructured the show, opening with the screenplay categories and concluding with the acting categories. Traditionally, the Oscars have begun with Best Supporting Actor, and finished with Best Picture.

Here are some of the most memorable moments from this years Academy Awards:

Daniel Kaluuya jokes about parents having sex

Judas and the Black Messiah star Daniel Kaluuya won the Best Supporting Actor award, and concluded his speech by joking, "It’s incredible. My mom and my dad had sex, and I’m here! It’s incredible!” The camera then cut to his mother and sister in the audience, giving stunned reactions.

Yuh-Jung Youn calls out Brad Pitt

Newly crowned Best Supporting Actress winner Yuh-Jung Youn called out her Minari producer, and presenter Brad Pitt. Taking to the stage to accept her award, she looked at last year's Best Supporting Actor winner, and said, "Mr. Brad Pitt, finally. Very nice to finally meet you. Where were you when we were filming in Tulsa?"

Irrfan Khan is honoured it the In Memorium segment

Actor Irrfan Khan and costume designer Bhanu Athaiya -- India's first Oscar-winner -- were honoured among dozens of other departed film industry personalities in the In Memorium segment.

Glenn Close does Da Butt

At one point, the 74-year-old Oscar nominee Glenn Close danced to Da Butt, which can best be summarised by this video.

Anthony Hopkins pulls off surprise win

To virtually everyone's shock, including his own (he didn't even attend), Anthony Hopkins won the Best Actor Oscar, edging out firm favourite Chadwick Boseman. Hopkins had previously won for The Silence of the Lambs.