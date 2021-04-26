Oscars 2021: Irrfan Khan, Bhanu Athaiya, Chadwick Boseman remembered in In Memorium segment. Watch

The Academy has paid tribute to Indian actor Irrfan Khan and Indian Oscar-winning costume designer Bhanu Athaiya. The two featured in the Academy's In Memorium segment during Monday's Oscar awards ceremony.

Irrfan has worked in Hollywood films such as Life of Pi, Jurassic World, Inferno and others. Bhanu won the Academy Award for Best Costume Design for Gandhi in 1982.

Actor Frieda Pinto, who starred with Irrfan in Slumdog Millionair, wrote in honour for the Academy. "There was simply no one like Irrfan Khan. His grace and dignity along with his monumental talent as an artist, actor - a portrayer of humanity in all it's shapes and forms - made me not only have deep admiration for him but I instinctively wanted to emulate that grace in my career as well," she wrote.

Last year, the Academy had paid a tribute to Irrfan after his death on April 28. “A mainstay of Bollywood cinema and incredible talent in films like Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pi and The Namesake, Irrfan Khan left his imprint on global cinema. An inspiration to millions, he will be greatly missed,” the Academy had tweeted. They also featured him prominently in their video montage about 'hope' while battling the coronavirus last year.

Irrfan died after a two-year long battle with neuroendocrine tumour. He was last seen on screen in Angrezi Medium, which released just a couple of months before his death.

Other stars to get honoured by the Academy on Monday also included Max Von Sydow, Sean Connery, Diana Rigg, Helen McCrory and Chadwick Boseman, among others.

Chadwick was the star of Marvel hit Black Panther. He died after a long battle with cancer. His film Ma Rainey's Black Bottom won multiple awards this year. He was also nominated in the Best Actor category this time. The award went to Anthony Hopkins for The Father.

Sean Connery is known for being among the most popular actors to have played James Bond and Diana Rigg was known for a role in Game of Thrones. Max Von Sydow also played The Raven on the hit HBO show while Helen McCrory was most famous and Aunt Polly of Peaky Blinders and Narcissa Malfoy of Harry Potter.