Oscars 2022 full list of winners (updated in real time): Will Andrew Garfield win Best Actor?
The 94th Academy Awards got underway Sunday off-camera, with the first eight awards on the night being handed out at the Dolby Theatre before the start of the broadcast.
The Dolby was largely full in time for the 7 p.m. EDT pre-show, dubbed the “golden hour” by the academy. Presenters Jason Momoa and Josh Brolin announced the winners, whose speeches will be edited into the broadcast beginning at 8 p.m.
The first award went to Dune, for best sound. It was likely to be the first of several awards for Denis Villeneuve's science-fiction epic, which is favored to win in many of the technical categories.
Check out the full list of winners (updates real time):
Best Actress in a Supporting Role
Jessie Buckley - The Lost Daughter
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story- WINNER
Judy Dench - Belfast
Kristen Dunst - The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Best Makeup & Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye - WINNER
House of Gucci
Best Cinematography
Dune - WINNER
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Original Score
Nicholas Britell - Don't Look Up
Hans Zimmer - Dune
Germaine Franco - Encanto
Alberto Iglesias - Parallel Mothers
Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog
Best Visual Effects
Dune-WINNER
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto--WINNER
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Flee
Luca
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Animated Short Film
the-windshield-wiper
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper - WINNER
Best Actor in a Supporting Role
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Troy Kotsur - CODA -WINNER
Ciaran Hinds - Belfast
Jesse Plemons - The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons - Being the Ricardos
Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car -
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball - WINNER
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Costume Design
Cruella
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Cyrano
Best Original Screenplay
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Adam McKay - Don't Look Up
Zach Baylin - King Richard
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier - The Worst Person in the Worst
Best Adapted Screenplay
Sian Heder - Coda
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe - Drive My Car
Jon Spaihts - Dune
Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Best Live Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye - WINNER
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best Sound
Belfast
Dune - WINNER
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
No Time to Die
Best Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing With Fire
Best Original Song
"Be Alive" - King Richard
"Dos Orugitas" - Encanto
"Down to Joy" - Belfast
"No Time to Die" - No Time to Die
"Somehow You Do" - Four Good Days
Best Production Design
Dune - WINNER
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Directing
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Ryusuke Hamaguchi - Drive My Car
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story
Best Film Editing
Don't Look Up
Dune - WINNER
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick... Boom!
Best Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield - Tick, Tick...Boom!
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz - Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart - Spencer
Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog