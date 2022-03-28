Oscars 2022 live updates: Ariana DeBose is Best Supporting Actress, Andrew Garfield makes stylish entry

The Academy Awards ceremony returns this year to its regular home at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Dune, the sci-fi film from AT&T Inc.’s Warner Bros., picked up best achievement in sound and three other awards at the Oscars on Sunday after a number of awards were handed out before the main event. Three female comedians -- Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes -- will preside over the ceremony, after the academy previously experimented with no hosts. Check out all live updates from the ceremony here: