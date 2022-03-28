Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Oscars 2022 live updates: Ariana DeBose is Best Supporting Actress, Andrew Garfield makes stylish entry
Live

Oscars 2022 live updates: Ariana DeBose is Best Supporting Actress, Andrew Garfield makes stylish entry

  • Oscars 2022 Live Updates: The 94th Academy Awards are open. Here's all from full list of winners, the best looks and all that happened at the awards night.
Oscars 2022 live updates: Timothee Chalamet and Andrew Garfield on the red carpet.
Updated on Mar 28, 2022 05:56 AM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

The Academy Awards ceremony returns this year to its regular home at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. Dune, the sci-fi film from AT&T Inc.’s Warner Bros., picked up best achievement in sound and three other awards at the Oscars on Sunday after a number of awards were handed out before the main event. Three female comedians -- Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes -- will preside over the ceremony, after the academy previously experimented with no hosts. Check out all live updates from the ceremony here:

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mon, 28 Mar 2022 05:56 AM

    Ariana DeBose wins Best Supporting Actress

    Actor Ariana DeBose attends the 94th Oscars Nominees Luncheon in Los Angeles, California, U.S., March 7, 2022. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni (REUTERS)

    Ariana DeBose wins the Best Supporting Actress trophy for West Side Story.

  • Mon, 28 Mar 2022 05:51 AM

    Full list of winners

    Oscars 2022: Check out the full list of winners in Best Actor, Best Picture and other categories (updated live). Click here.

  • Mon, 28 Mar 2022 05:32 AM

    Zendaya spotted on the red carpet

    Zendaya at Oscars 2022.

    Zendaya, the star of Dune, was spotted on the red carpet.

  • Mon, 28 Mar 2022 05:28 AM

    Timothee Chalamet and Andrew Garfield arrive

    Oscars 2022

    Dune star Timothee Chalamet and Tick, Tick…Boom! star Andrew Garfield were spotted on the red carpet.

  • Mon, 28 Mar 2022 05:23 AM

    The Eyes of Tammy Fae nabs award

    The Eyes of Tammy Fae wins Best Makeup and Hairstyling. The film stars Jessica Chastain in the lead.

  • Mon, 28 Mar 2022 05:20 AM

    Dune opens account with four wins

    Denis Villeneuve's Dune won Best Production Design, Best Film Editing, Best Original Score and Best Sound.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
‪academy awards oscars andrew garfield
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.