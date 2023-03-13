Oscars 2023: Jimmy Kimmel takes a dig at Will Smith slap, says 'if anything unpredictable or violent happens...'

Jimmy Kimmel opened his introductory monologue for the 95th Academy Awards ceremony with a not so subtle dig at last year's infamous slapgate controversy. Hosting this year's ceremony, Jimmy roasted The Academy for not taking enough actions for handling Will Smith slapping Chris Rock last year. (Also read: Oscars 2023 live updates: India's All That Breathes loses out on Best Doc; Deepika Padukone stuns on red carpet)

On March 27 last year, at the night of the Academy Awards, host Chris Rock made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith, saying that he couldn't wait to see her star in GI Jane 2, alluding to her shaved head. Will then responded to the joke by going on stage and slapping him. Later that night, he made an emotional speech upon winning Actor in a Leading Role for King Richard. Later, Will Smith apologised to Chris Rock for his outburst and resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Science. He was also banned from Oscars for ten years.

In his opening speech, Jimmy took a dig at the infamous slap and said: “We want you to have fun, feel safe and, most importantly, we want me feel safe. So, we have strict policies in pace. If anyone in this theater commits an act of violence at any point during the show, you will be awarded the Oscar for best actor and permitted to give a 19-minute long speech. But seriously, the academy has a crisis team in place. If anything unpredictable or violent happens during the show, sit there and do absolutely nothing. Maybe even give the assailant a hug.”

A few weeks ago, the president of the Oscars addressed the star-studded audience at the nominees luncheon about the Academy's response after slapgate incident last year as "inadequate." Chris Rock also roasted Will Smith in his Netflix Special: Selective Outrage last week, adding that he is not going to play a victim. "You will never see it. Never gonna happen," he said. The Oscars are also keeping a 'crisis team' in place for this year's ceremony on March 13, that will be available to stream on Disney+Hotstar.