Ryan Gosling to perform Barbie song I'm Just Ken live at Oscars: Report

Ryan Gosling fans may have a reason to rejoice. The Academy Award-nominated actor may perform Barbie song I'm Just Ken live at the upcoming Oscars ceremony. Variety reports that days after suggesting that The Academy may consider his performance on the stage a “risk,” he's been locked to croon his popular track live. (Also Read: Ryan Gosling winks at Emma Stone as she accepts her Best Actress BAFTA; fans love the La La Land moment. See pics) Ryan Gosling's song I'm Just Ken from Barbie is nominated for Best Original Song at Oscars 2024

Ryan to perform at Oscars

As is the tradition, all the Best Original Song nominees are performed live throughout the Oscars ceremony. As soon as Ryan was nominated for his surprise hit I'm Just Ken, his fans have been wondering whether the actor-singer would actually perform live at the ceremony. Now, the Variety report confirms that he'd indeed get on the stage to belt out the Barbie number.

Earlier, in an interview with Variety, Ryan had this to say about his potential live performance at the Oscars: “It might be too much of a risk to have me do it. I don’t know how that would work. But I’m open to it." Along with I'm Just Ken, Billie Eilish and Finneas' What Was I Made For? is also nominated in the Oscars category. Other contenders in the category are Becky G and Diane Warren's The Fire Inside from Flamin' Hot, Jon Batiste's It Never Went Away from American Symphony and Killers of the Flower Moon's Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People), with music and lyrics by Scott George.

Barbie at Oscars

While Ryan is also nominated in the Best Supporting Actor for his role of Ken in Barbie, his co-star Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig were snubbed in the respective categories of Best Actress and Best Director. However, Barbie is still nominated in the Best Picture category, making co-producers Margot and Greta eligible for Oscars.

The 95th Academy Awards will stream live in India on Disney+ Hotstar on March 13 at 4 am.

