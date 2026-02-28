It's official! Warner Bros Discovery agrees to be acquired by Paramount in mega $110 billion deal as Netflix bows out
Warner Bros Discovery has agreed to Paramount's $110 billion deal for acquisition a day after Netflix bowed out of the race.
A day after Netflix withdrew its name from the high-stakes bidding war for Hollywood studio Warner Bros Discovery, Paramount has finalised its bid to acquire the studio and its assets. According to Reuters, Warner Bros Discovery has agreed to be acquired by Paramount Skydance in a $110 billion deal.
Warner Bros agrees to be acquired by Paramount
In a statement released by the companies on Friday, they said that the deal, with an equity value of $81 billion, is expected to close in the third quarter of 2026. The final details of the deal were confirmed by Warner Bros in a townhall held earlier in the day.
The merger would create a media powerhouse, combining major studios and networks such as CNN and CBS to compete more aggressively, as streaming has upended the industry by drawing audiences away from traditional linear TV.
What the future holds for the new mega studio
The new combined entity will boast a film library of over 15,000 film, TV , and streaming titles, including globally popular franchises like Game of Thrones, Mission Impossible, Harry Potter, and the DC Universe.
For months, Netflix had been the favourite to close the deal. The streaming pioneer had launched a $27.75-per-share agreement for WB's studio and streaming assets. The deal, valued at $83 billion, was eventually upended by Paramount on Thursday with its latest $31-per-share offer. Additionally, while Netflix had offered to buy only Warner Bros' studio and streaming assets, Paramount was buying the whole company.
WB executives gave Netflix four business days to come up with a better counteroffer, but the streaming giant refused. Warner Bros received the contracts from Paramount on Saturday, and within the following two days of non-stop negotiation, it concluded that Paramount's offer was superior, Reuters reported.
Warner Bros shareholders are expected to vote on the proposed merger in early spring of 2026, the companies said. The new company has pledged to maintain both studios and produce a minimum of 30 theatrical films annually.
‘This merger must be blocked’
However, cinema operators and industry insiders are worried that combining large Hollywood studios could cost jobs. "The loss of competition would be a disaster for writers, consumers and the entire entertainment industry. This merger must be blocked," the Writers Guild of America, a union representing thousands of television and film writers, along with other media workers, said in a statement.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAbhimanyu Mathur
Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.Read More