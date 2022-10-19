Paris Hilton arrives in Mumbai carrying portable fan in hand; clicks selfies with fans at airport. Watch

Actor, DJ, and heiress Paris Hilton is in Mumbai. The popular figure arrived in the city on Wednesday evening where she was clicked at the Mumbai airport in the middle of a sea of fans, clicking selfies with them happily. This is Paris’ fourth visit to India and as per reports, it is for the promotion of a new venture of hers. Also read: Paris Hilton has a date with Mumbai

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In videos and pictures from the airport shared by paparazzi, Paris can be seen mingling with the crowd at the Mumbai airport. The heiress carried a portable fan on her person, most likely to battle the heat and humidity in the Maximum City. She also obliged several fans around her for selfies, before striking a few poses for the paparazzi gathered outside the airport.

Many fans noticed Paris carrying the portable fan. One commented, “Little fan in hand. I like it.” Another added, “Carrying a portable fan lol. Prepared for Indian heat.” Many others remarked how she looked like she hadn’t aged a day in the last ten years. “What does she eat? How does she still look like what she did in 2005,” read one comment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

According to a Hindustan Times report from earlier this month, the heiress is in India on a two-day promotional trip for her new venture. As per reports, the venture is part of her beauty line. Paris has has been in the beauty industry since 2004, when she launched her first fragrance called Paris Hilton, the success of which led to a fragrance empire of over 25 perfumes that brought in $3billion in revenues last year. She also has her own line of accessories and handbags.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Paris is part of the famous Hilton family that owns the Hilton Hotels among other businesses. She has acted in films, released singles, worked as a DJ in a long career in the world of entertainment. Her first visit to India was in 2011 but the most memorable one was in 2012, when she turned tables in Goa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON