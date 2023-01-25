Paris Hilton announces birth of son, shares first pic of baby born via surrogate; Kim Kardashian says 'so happy for you'

Paris Hilton surprised fans on Tuesday, when she revealed that she and her husband Carter Reum had welcomed a baby boy via surrogacy. Paris confirmed the baby was born via a surrogate, in a new interview. The reality TV personality and socialite also announced their baby news on Instagram. Paris shared her son's first photo, which showed the new mom holding the baby's hand. In her caption, the Paris wrote, "You are already loved beyond words." Also read: Paris Hilton ties the knot in a star-studded ceremony. See pics of her bridal gown, huge engagement ringh

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Celebrities including reality TV personality and businesswoman Kim Kardashian and model Chrissy Teigen congratulated the couple in the comments section of Paris' post. Chrissy commented, "A BABY!!!!! Congratulations so happy for you both!!" Singer Demi Lovato wrote, "Congratulations sis!!!!" Kim, who has been a close friend of Paris' for years, commented on her baby announcement shared via Instagram, "So happy for you guys!!!" Model Heidi Klum commented, "I am sooooooo happy for you. Sending lots and lots of love."

Paris Hilton shared her baby news on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum got engaged in February 2021 after a little more than one year of dating, with the US-based author and entrepreneur proposing to her on Paris' 40th birthday. The couple married in an extravagant three-day ceremony in November 2021. On Tuesday, Paris confirmed to People that she and Reum recently welcomed their son via surrogate. "It's always been my dream to be a mother and I'm so happy that Carter and I found each other. We are so excited to start our family together and our hearts are exploding with love for our baby boy," she told the publication exclusively.

Paris has been open about her desire to start a family before, telling E! News in January 2022 that becoming a mother was one of her 'top priorities'. "I would want twins first," she had said in the interview, and added that she specifically wants two or three children. "I don't know it's hard to say. I always wish I had an older brother because I feel like if I did then he would protect me and things like that in school."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON