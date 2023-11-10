Park Seo-joon breaks silence on his ‘too short’ screen time in The Marvels: My part is crucial

Actor Park Seo-joon, who was recently seen in The Marvels, talked about his brief screen time in the film. Speaking with SBS Star, Seo-joon said that even though his part is for a few minutes, it is "crucial" in the overall narrative of The Marvels. Seo-joon plays Prince Yan from planet Aladna where people speak musically. (Also Read | Fans unhappy over Park Seo-joon's screen time in The Marvels: 'It's less than the time it takes to cook cup noodles')

Park Seo-joon on his role in The Marvels

Park Seo-joon stars as Prince Yan in The Marvels.

As quoted by SBS Star, Seo-joon said, "I think they checked my vocal range before making the songs I had to sing, so I wouldn't have trouble singing. During filming those scenes, I tried to focus more on capturing the character's emotions than on singing well."

Talking about being a part of the film for a few brief moments, Seo-joon said, "I think Aladna and Prince Yan are the place and the figure that is important for showing the growth of Carol Danvers. Some might think my part in the movie is too short, but I believe it plays a crucial part in the overall narrative of The Marvels."

Seo-joon made his debut in the MCU as Prince Yan in the film. In the film, Carol Danvers (Bree Larson) and her team pay an emergency visit to Aladna. An unusual past connection between Prince Yan and Carol is revealed. However, his screen time lasts about two to three minutes in the film's total runtime of 105 minutes.

Hindustan Times review of The Marvels

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "A whole new world of Aladna, which is like a page out of an Asterix comic book more than Marvel's, is a breath of fresh air. Firstly, like Wakanda, it's set in a natural location, devoid of VFX. The landscape of a Corsica-like island lends the place an exotic but relatable appeal. The fact that the first language there is song-and-dance allows Disney in Marvel to take over for a musical intervention. It'll be a fascinating spin-off to see how Captain Marvel landed on that planet, with Park Seo-joon as Prince Yan."

About The Marvels

Helmed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels opened in theatres on November 10 in India. The Marvels also stars Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani and Samuel L Jackson among others. It’s the first Marvel movie to feature not just all-female leads but a female villain (Zawe Ashton plays Dar-Benn), as well.

The Marvels brings together Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Bree), Monica Rambeau/Photon (Teyonah) and Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel (Iman). The Marvels is a sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel.

