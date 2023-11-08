Fans unhappy over Park Seo-joon's screen time in The Marvels: 'It's less than the time it takes to cook cup noodles'

Park Seo-joon's role in The Marvels

Koreaboo quoted the person as saying, "(Breaking) The Marvels Seo Joon hyung’s total screen time! 2 Minutes 47 Seconds. (*Margin of error is 5 seconds) Source: I counted his screen time myself while watching the movie._Movie Think." Reacting to the post, a fan said, “I thought he would play a more significant role because they were calling him Marvel Guy on Seojin's, LOL.” A comment read, “You mean the one where he is cosplaying as a moth?”

Fans react to Park Seo-joon's brief screen presence

A person wrote, "I thought he was one of the lead characters. I can’t believe his screen time is less than the time it takes to cook cup noodles… Not going to watch.” “I guess I don’t need to watch, LOL,” read another comment. "They put him in a lot of promos for 3 minutes…” said another fan. "Are his scenes in the trailer it?” asked a person. “They put him on the main poster but he is given screen time fitting for an extra,” commented another social media user.

“This puts a bad taste in my mouth. It just pi**** me off how they are treating the Asian character,” read another comment. The actor plays Prince Yan in the film. In the original comics, Prince Yan's character marries Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). He will make his MCU debut with the film.

About The Marvels

Helmed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels will open in theatres on November 10. The Marvels also stars Bree Larson, Teyonah Parris, Iman Vellani and Samuel L Jackson among others. It’s the first Marvel movie to feature not just all-female leads but a female villain (Zawe Ashton plays Dar-Benn), as well.

Nia is the youngest filmmaker to helm an MCU release. The Marvels brings together Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Bree), Monica Rambeau/Photon (Teyonah) and Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel (Iman).

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON