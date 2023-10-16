Fans react as Park Seo-joon stars as Prince Yan in new The Marvels poster: Going to watch Hollywood film because of him

Fans were left excited as Marvel Studios unveiled a new poster of actor Park Seo-joon from the upcoming superhero film The Marvels. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday, Marvel Studios also officially introduced the character of Seo-joon in the film. He will make his MCU debut with the film. (Also Read | The Marvels teaser: Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan returns to meet idol Carol Danvers, Park Seo-Joon makes MCU debut. Watch) Park Seo-joon stars as Prince Yan in The Marvels.

Park Seo-joon as Prince Yan

In the photo, Seo-joon was dressed in a maroon outfit and had long hair. The caption simply read, "Prince Yan." In the original comics, Prince Yan's character marries Carol Danvers (Brie Larson). Fans took to X and reacted to the new poster. A person wrote, "He is a fine actor and I am happy for his western debut. I want my guy to find success!" "They know the Korean power. They made a nice poster, even if Seojun is not the main cast," read a tweet.

Fans react to Park Seo-joon as Prince Yan

Another tweet read, "So excited that so many more people will get to discover him!!! So proud of him, always!" "As someone who has been watching K-dramas since 2016....as someone who greatly appreciates the acting abilities of Korean actors...I can't explain how proud I feel. This is a big moment on so many levels. Barely know much abt Marvel universe, but will watch this just for him," said another fan. "Now I'm going to watch Hollywood Film because of Seo Jun," said another person.

About The Marvels

Earlier this year in April, Marvel Studios shared a teaser which gave a brief glimpse of Seo-joon. The caption read, “Teaming up changes everything (crossed out) everyone. Marvel Studios’ #TheMarvels, only in theaters November 10.”

The upcoming sequel to Captain Marvel, The Marvels will also star Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyonah Parris, and Samuel L Jackson. The Marvels is scheduled to hit the theatres on November 10 in the US.

About Seo-joon's projects so far

Seo-joon has featured in many Korean shows and films in the last few years. He was part of television series such as A Witch's Love, Kill Me, Heal Me, She Was Pretty, Hwarang, Fight for My Way, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, and Itaewon Class among others. He was also seen in Youn's Kitchen, Youn's Stay, In the Soop: Friendcation, and Jinny's Kitchen.

Fans saw him in many films including Perfect Game, The Chronicles of Evil, The Beauty Inside, Midnight Runners, The Beauty Inside, Dream and Concrete Utopia. He also had a cameo appearance in the 2019 Oscar-winning film Parasite.

