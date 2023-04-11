Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / The Marvels teaser: Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan returns to meet idol Carol Danvers, Park Seo-Joon makes MCU debut. Watch

The Marvels teaser: Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan returns to meet idol Carol Danvers, Park Seo-Joon makes MCU debut. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 11, 2023 07:57 PM IST

The Marvels teaser: Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau team up as they figure out they can swap bodies. It also marks MCU debut of Park Seo Joon.

Kamala Khan gets to meet her biggest idol, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) aka Captain Marvel, in the upcoming superhero film The Marvels. The teenage Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani) introduced in the Disney+ Hotstar series last year gets a chance to be a part of The Avengers core group as she meets Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson), Carol and her friend Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels is hitting theatres on November 10, 2023. (Also read: Brie Larson says her future as Captain Marvel in MCU is uncertain: ‘Does anyone want me to do it again?’)

Ms Marvel teams up with Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau in the next Marvel superhero film.
Ms Marvel teams up with Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau in the next Marvel superhero film.

Marvel Studios shared the new teaser of the film with the caption, "Teaming up changes everything (crossed out) everyone. Marvel Studios’ #TheMarvels, only in theaters November 10." Fans commented on the new extended look of the superhero film. One fan wrote, "It has been a long time since I've been seriously interested in watching a Marvel movie. THIS looks to be great fun!!!" While another added, "I was sold, now I'm mega sold." Eagle-eyed fans also spotted actor Park Seo-Joon in his brief look in the trailer, he will be playing Prince Yan in the feature.

At the end of the series Ms Marvel, Carol found herself in Kamala's bedroom. Meanwhile, Kamala was thrown into space as she swapped bodies with Monica. The three women can exchange bodies and powers and it's up to them to figure out why. Nick Fury, who viewers will see before the film in the Marvel series, Secret Invasion, this June, also returns to help Captain Marvel with her slight problem.

The Marvels trailer features a whole dose of female power as Carol, Monica and Kamala lead the film. Iman's Kamala is infectious and sweet as she gets a chance to spend it with the superhero she looks up to. She also has a most memorable encounter with Goose, the Flerken who looks like a cat from the first film. Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur all also reprise their roles as Kamala's brother and parents respectively. Zawe Ashton also plays an antagonist in the film.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
captain marvel marvel cinematic universe brie larson + 1 more
captain marvel marvel cinematic universe brie larson
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out