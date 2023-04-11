The Marvels teaser: Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan returns to meet idol Carol Danvers, Park Seo-Joon makes MCU debut. Watch

Kamala Khan gets to meet her biggest idol, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) aka Captain Marvel, in the upcoming superhero film The Marvels. The teenage Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani) introduced in the Disney+ Hotstar series last year gets a chance to be a part of The Avengers core group as she meets Nick Fury (Samuel L Jackson), Carol and her friend Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Directed by Nia DaCosta, The Marvels is hitting theatres on November 10, 2023. (Also read: Brie Larson says her future as Captain Marvel in MCU is uncertain: ‘Does anyone want me to do it again?’) Ms Marvel teams up with Carol Danvers and Monica Rambeau in the next Marvel superhero film.

Marvel Studios shared the new teaser of the film with the caption, "Teaming up changes everything (crossed out) everyone. Marvel Studios’ #TheMarvels, only in theaters November 10." Fans commented on the new extended look of the superhero film. One fan wrote, "It has been a long time since I've been seriously interested in watching a Marvel movie. THIS looks to be great fun!!!" While another added, "I was sold, now I'm mega sold." Eagle-eyed fans also spotted actor Park Seo-Joon in his brief look in the trailer, he will be playing Prince Yan in the feature.

At the end of the series Ms Marvel, Carol found herself in Kamala's bedroom. Meanwhile, Kamala was thrown into space as she swapped bodies with Monica. The three women can exchange bodies and powers and it's up to them to figure out why. Nick Fury, who viewers will see before the film in the Marvel series, Secret Invasion, this June, also returns to help Captain Marvel with her slight problem.

The Marvels trailer features a whole dose of female power as Carol, Monica and Kamala lead the film. Iman's Kamala is infectious and sweet as she gets a chance to spend it with the superhero she looks up to. She also has a most memorable encounter with Goose, the Flerken who looks like a cat from the first film. Saagar Shaikh, Zenobia Shroff, and Mohan Kapur all also reprise their roles as Kamala's brother and parents respectively. Zawe Ashton also plays an antagonist in the film.

