Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Paul Walker's brother thanks Vin Diesel for doing a 'good job of tastefully paying tribute to Brian O'Conner'
hollywood

Paul Walker's brother thanks Vin Diesel for doing a 'good job of tastefully paying tribute to Brian O'Conner'

Late actor Paul Walker's brother Cody, in a recent interview, said Fast and Furious franchise, Vin Diesel and the team had done a great job of paying a tribute to his brother and his character in the film, Brian O'Conner.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 03:18 PM IST
Paul Walker in a still from Fast & Furious 7.

Late actor Paul Walker's brother Cody Walker thinks that Vin Diesel and the rest of the Fast and the Furious franchise made the right move by honouring his brother in the film.

"Paul would have never imagined the franchise going this far," Cody said when TMZ asked Cody how he feels about the way 'F and F' has honoured his brother's legacy with the 9th installment of the film about to hit theatres.

Cody said Vin and company have done "a really good job of tastefully paying tribute to Paul's character, Brian O'Conner".

He recalled that he was in middle school when the OG 'F and F' came out, and his brother's movie is what Cody credits for his own love of cars. He told TMZ that people stop him in the street all the time to tell him Paul is the reason they love cars, and he always has the same response "Me too!!!"

Also read: Yami Gautam shares fresh pics from her wedding, Vikrant Massey calls her 'pure and pious like Radhe Maa'

Paul Walker was best known for his role as Brian O'Conner in the Fast & Furious franchise. The actor gained recognition in the early 1990s after appearing in the television soap opera The Young and the Restless.

The actor died on November 30, 2013 due to a car accident in California, USA. The crash didn't happen on the set, but he was in the middle of filming Furious 7 at the time. The script for the 8th installment referred to Paul's character a few times, as per TMZ.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
paul walker fast and the furious

Related Stories

telugu cinema

Rashmika Mandanna writes heartfelt post about her pet dog Aura: 'I found my bundle of joy'

UPDATED ON JUN 06, 2021 02:11 PM IST
bollywood

Parineeti Chopra reveals cousin Priyanka Chopra's reaction to her three back-to-back releases

PUBLISHED ON JUN 06, 2021 01:49 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Zomato India’s latest tweet is what all mothers are concerned about. Seen it yet

Six-year-old’s Anne Boleyn birthday cake amuses tweeple. ‘Remarkable’, say many

Pandas play around in a water hole, netizens call it 'summer goals'

Ludo, a game of chance or skill, Bombay HC to decide. Memes flood Twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Petrol Price
Dilip Kumar
World Food Safety Day
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP