Paul Walker's brother thanks Vin Diesel for doing a 'good job of tastefully paying tribute to Brian O'Conner'

Late actor Paul Walker's brother Cody Walker thinks that Vin Diesel and the rest of the Fast and the Furious franchise made the right move by honouring his brother in the film.

"Paul would have never imagined the franchise going this far," Cody said when TMZ asked Cody how he feels about the way 'F and F' has honoured his brother's legacy with the 9th installment of the film about to hit theatres.

Cody said Vin and company have done "a really good job of tastefully paying tribute to Paul's character, Brian O'Conner".

He recalled that he was in middle school when the OG 'F and F' came out, and his brother's movie is what Cody credits for his own love of cars. He told TMZ that people stop him in the street all the time to tell him Paul is the reason they love cars, and he always has the same response "Me too!!!"

Paul Walker was best known for his role as Brian O'Conner in the Fast & Furious franchise. The actor gained recognition in the early 1990s after appearing in the television soap opera The Young and the Restless.

The actor died on November 30, 2013 due to a car accident in California, USA. The crash didn't happen on the set, but he was in the middle of filming Furious 7 at the time. The script for the 8th installment referred to Paul's character a few times, as per TMZ.