Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker shares glimpse of cameo in Fast X, pens note; godfather Vin Diesel reacts

Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker has a cameo in the upcoming tenth installment in the Fast and Furious franchise and has shared a glimpse of the same. She also penned a touching note on how she was just a toddler when the first part released, with her late father being one of the lead actors. She said that with her appearance in Fast X, she is blessed to be able to honour his legacy. Also read: Fans get emotional as Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker's daughter Meadow down the aisle

Sharing a picture of herself from the film sets, Meadow wrote, "A preview of my cameo in Fast X. The first fast was released when I was one year old! I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into a fast family. I can't believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up. Thank you @louisleterrierpro for your kindness, patience and support. It feels like you've been part of the family since we started, I'm happy it's just the beginning. Special shoutout to my dad's best friend who is now my best friend @bbirtell, this wouldn't have been possible without you. I am so blessed to be able to honour my father's legacy and share this with him forever x. I love you all so much."

Vin Diesel who continues to play the lead role in the series and has been close to Paul's family ever since his death in 2013, reacted to Meadow's post with a folded hands emoji. He had even walked Meadow down the aisle as her Godfather when she got married to actor Louis Thornton Allan.

According to People Magazine, the upcoming Fast and Furious movie will feature throwback footage of the actor in its trailer as it reframes events from 2011's Fast Five. As per the synopsis, the new movie will introduce Jason Momoa as antagonist Dante Reye, the son of Fast Five villain Hernan Reyes, who "has spent the last 12 years masterminding a plan to make Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) pay the ultimate price". Fast X will release in theatres on May 19.

