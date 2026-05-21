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Pedro Almodovar says artists have duty to speak out against ‘monsters’ Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu, Vladimir Putin

Filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar has called on fellow artists to speak out against world leaders he described as ‘monsters’.

May 21, 2026 08:33 am IST
Reuters |
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Oscar-winning Spanish director Pedro Almodovar urged artists to speak out about the crises facing society on Wednesday, describing it as their moral duty against "monsters" like U.S. President Donald Trump.

Pedro Almodovar on ‘monsters’

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump were the targets of Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar.

"The creator, from their small platform, each from their own, must speak without mincing words," said Almodovar at the Cannes Film Festival after the premiere of his tragicomedy Bitter Christmas.

"Silence and fear - because it is clearly an expression of fear - are a very bad sign; they are a sign of the erosion of democracy," said the director considered a defining figure of contemporary European cinema.

"We are obliged to become a kind of shield against these monsters like Trump, Netanyahu or the Russian," he said, referring to Israel's prime minister and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Trump must know that there is a limit to all his delusions and madness, and that Europe will never bow down to Trump's policies," he added.

Pedro Almodovar attends a press conference for the film Amarga Navidad (Bitter Christmas) at the 79th edition of the Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2026. (Photo by Anna KURTH / AFP) (AFP)

Almodovar, who is competing for the festival's Palme d'Or top prize for the sixth time, said that he would miss coming to Cannes once the day comes when he stops making films.

"But for now, I think I'm going to make one more film; I hope that I'll continue to find the inspiration for more," he said, adding that there will be more humour in the next one.

 
pedro almodovar cannes film festival donald trump
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