Pete Davidson welcomes daughter with Elsie Hewitt, names child after his late firefighter father

Pete Davidson has entered a new chapter of his life. The comedian and actor is now a father. Davidson and his girlfriend, model Elsie Hewitt, welcomed their first child together earlier this month. The couple announced the birth on Friday, December 19, sharing a series of photos on social media. Their daughter, Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson, was born on December 12. Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt welcomed their daughter on December 12.(Instagram/@elsie)

The images showed the pair holding their newborn, with her face covered by a white heart emoji. Hewitt described the moment simply, calling the baby her “best work yet” and writing that she was overwhelmed with love and disbelief. Davidson wrote “wu tang forever," a short caption of his own

Baby girl named after Davidson’s late dad

The baby’s name - Scottie Rose Hewitt Davidson - reflects family history on both sides. Scottie is a tribute to Davidson’s late father, Scott Matthew Davidson, a New York City firefighter who died while responding to the September 11, 2001 attacks, People reported. Davidson was seven years old at the time. Rose is Hewitt’s middle name.

Davidson has spoken publicly in the past about the impact of losing his father and the role that memory has played throughout his life and career. The naming choice was widely noted by fans following the announcement.

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson confirmed their pregnancy in July

News of the pregnancy first surfaced in July, when a source confirmed to People that the couple was expecting. Shortly after, Hewitt shared the update herself on Instagram.

Her post included casual photos, a sonogram image, and pop culture memes. One caption, delivered with humour, acknowledged that the news was now public. “Welp now everyone knows we had sex,” the model wrote in the caption.

In September, another source told People that both Davidson and Hewitt were preparing for parenthood and were excited about the change. The source said that the SNL alum was involved in practical preparations and focused on being supportive as they waited for their baby’s arrival.

Friends close to the couple described this period as grounding. According to the same report, Hewitt enjoyed the later months of pregnancy, while Davidson viewed the transition as the “most meaningful chapter.”

For now, neither has shared further details beyond the announcement.