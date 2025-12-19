Has Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s romantic song from King leaked online? Here’s the truth

Shah Rukh Khan’s King is undoubtedly one of the most awaited films of 2026. The craze behind the action thriller is clear across the internet, because it’s been two years since fans have witnessed SRK on the silver screen and they just can’t wait any longer. So when a clip of a love song starring Shah Rukh and his co-star Deepika Padukone surfaced online, netizens were intrigued. SRK looks handsome as ever, sporting his salt and pepper look from the teaser of King . Deepika, on the other hand, is gorgeous in her green saree and later in a red dress as she romances the king. But is this video a leaked romantic track from King ?

At the end of this ‘leaked’ video, Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone share a kiss. The lyrics in the background of their romance is: “Mai toh behak gaya, mai toh behak gaya, tere ishq mein janam behak gaya…” However, this is not a leaked song from King . It is actually a fan edit, generated using AI. In a report shared by Times Now, xAI Grok explained, “No, the video in that X post is not an official leaked song from Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie King. It's a fan-made edit that's gone viral for its humorous and over-the-top vibe.”

Soon after this video went viral, many netizens reacted to it. One netizen shared, “Why do you have SRK's face as your profile as if you're a fan, but you're posting AI fake crap and claiming it's real. (If you can't tell this was made by a random person with AI you need to get your eyes checked),” whereas another wrote, “SRK bhai saheb on screen - chumma chumma de de nahi karenge bhai... AI created hai.” Another comment read, “This is AI clearly,” whereas a social media user wrote: “All scenes are looking like ai generated as there are no emotions in the face.”

Fans will have to wait a little longer for makers to drop official snippets from King. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan.