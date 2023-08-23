Popular sitcom ‘Frasier’ revived after 19 years with Kelsey Grammer returning to his iconic role

Popular sitcom ‘Frasier’ is being revived after 19 years, with Kelsey Grammer returning to his iconic Frasier Crane role. The reboot is set to debut on October 12 with its first two episodes on Paramount+ in the US and Canada. In all other regions, it can be watched from October 13. New episodes will be dropped every Thursday.

Kelsey Grammer has been listed as the only original cast member set to return (IMDb)

Kelsey is seen performing the show’s theme song, ‘Tossed Salads & Scrambled Eggs,’ in a new teaser released by Paramount Plus. ‘Frasier’ first premiered in 1993 and has 11 seasons.

"The new series follows Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill," a press release said, according to Yahoo. "Frasier has re-entered the building!"

Are other original cast members returning?

Kelsey has been listed as the only original cast member set to return. Other stars who will appear in the show include Jack Cutmore-Scott, Nicholas Lyndhurst, Toks Olagundoye, Jess Salgueiro and Anders Keith

"Niles (Crane) and Daphne (Moon) are not coming back," Kelsey previously told TODAY of the characters played by David Hyde Pierce and Jane Leeves. "If there is a spot for a one-off appearance, and they're interested, I'm sure we would do something like that. But, it's a new world. It's a new life. Frasier's going back to Boston to put himself back in a place where he didn't feel like he quite made it." Kelsey added, “He wants to feel like he conquered it again.” Kelsey also told the news outlet PEOPLE that David “wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles.”

‘I love those characters, but I don’t miss them’

“I don’t have a strong feeling that there’s anything more that I can think of that I need to say about the character. … I love those characters, but I don’t miss them.” That said, he left the door open to potentially appear on the show: “I would never disrespect that in such a way as to say just offhandedly, ‘Oh, no, thanks. I’m not going to do that again.’ It’s too valuable to me. But by the same token, because it’s so valuable to me, I also wouldn’t do it just to do it. And I believe it can be done without me, too — finding new stories to tell, in the same way that Frasier did after Cheers. They didn’t bring along the Cheers gang to make a new show,” David told Vulture.

‘Frasier’ is written by Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli. They executive produce with Kelsey, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. ‘Frasier’ has won as many as 37 Emmys.