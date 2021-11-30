Priyanka Chopra is Sati in Keanu Reeves' Matrix Resurrections, film's Korean poster confirms. See here

Although the English posters of The Matrix Resurrections have been trying to keep Priyanka Chopra's role in the film under wraps, the Korean poster of her character has confirmed that she is playing the role of Sati.

On Monday, Warner Brothers Korea took to their Instagram account and shared the Korean counterpart posters of the recently-released solo English posters of the characters from The Matrix Resurrections. While the images on the posters remained the same, some of the text appeared to be changed.

In the poster featuring Priyanka Chopra, the title of the film featured in the local language while the text in red featured her character's name – Sati (사티). The caption also featured the hashtag Sati.

The Matrix Resurrections' Korean poster.

The poster confirms the popular theory that Priyanka is indeed playing the grown-up version of Sati, as seen in the trilogy, and she sends Keanu Reeves' Neo into the rabbit hole.

The theory first came to light after The Matrix Resurrections released its first trailer. Fans believe that the Alice in Wonderland subtext seen in the trailer implies that Priyanka's character might have a larger role to play in Neo's journey. It was also speculated that she might even be the new Oracle.

Her look – an elaborate costume and with her hair tied up in ‘space’ buns – in the film's promotional content added fuel to fan theories. In one of the promotional videos shared in October, Priyanka opened up about the Matrix movies and being a part of the franchise.

She said that the films ‘altered people’s thoughts’ and made them ask, ‘what is real, what is reality?’ She added, “It's this amazing, magical, mythological world that has been created using numbers and digits, but it's actually about consciousness, it's actually about thought.”

The Matrix Resurrections is set to release on December 22. Directed by Lana Wachowski, the film also has Jada Pinkett Smith reprising her role of Niobe. Christina Ricci, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris will be new additions to the cast.

