Priyanka Chopra reveals Nick Jonas 'very excitedly' bragged to his fans that she was part of The Matrix Resurrections

Actor Priyanka Chopra has revealed that her husband, singer Nick Jonas was a fan of The Matrix and 'very excitedly' bragged to his fans that she was part of The Matrix Resurrections. Priyanka, along with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, appeared on the 100th episode of co-star Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk recently.

On the show, Priyanka Chopra spoke about Nick Jonas and said, "He's definitely a fan of The Matrix and I think he was very excited when I became a part of the movie. He may or may not have been very excitedly bragging, telling a few of his fans that I was part of the next one. Yeah."

Priyanka, in another video, also recalled her nervousness when filming a scene with her co-stars. "I really had a moment when we were doing that one scene in Berlin and all of you were standing across from me and I had all of those words. I remember my hands sweating. Oh my gosh. I told myself that 16-year-old me would never forgive myself if I didn't get my words right in front of all of you," said Priyanka. Keanu said, "You rocked it."

Earlier, she was quoted by People magazine, as saying on the show, about the Matrix franchise. "I remember when the first Matrix came out so clearly. I was 16. I remember how it shifted culture, in terms of the questions and themes it treaded upon in terms of consciousness and reality."

She then spoke on how she got the role in the film, "So when I got the call from my agent, I remember I was in India filming something, and they were like, ‘Oh, [director] Lana [Wachowski] wants to meet you tomorrow in San Francisco.’ I drove to the airport. I was like, 'Sure!' Whatever it takes to get the opportunity to work with all of you lot, it's just such a privilege and an honour."

The film also stars Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II among others. The Matrix Resurrections will release in theatres and on HBO Max on December 22.