Priyanka Chopra winks in new footage from The Matrix Resurrections, fans are ‘so excited’. Watch

Fans of Priyanka Chopra cannot wait to see the actor in upcoming Hollywood movie The Matrix Resurrections. Earlier, Priyanka had featured in a blink-and-miss scene in the film’s trailer. A new TV spot features her too.

The video shows Priyanka in her bespectacled look, like was shown before in the trailer. This time, she appears to have a conversation with someone standing in front of her – she winks and makes the finger pointing gesture. Priyanka sports the same outfit she was seen in during her encounter with Keanu Reeves’ Neo in the trailer.

In the comments section of the Instagram post, several fans wrote: “So excited,” while some others added: “Can’t wait.”

Previously, Priyanka’s fans were disappointed twice – first with her brief appearance in the trailer and then when she was left out in new poster. Soon enough, Priyanka shared her very own character poster, writing: “And she’s here. Re-enter.” The poster shows her in a very different avatar from the trailer – she wears a corseted jacket with loose pants with her hair styled in braided space buns. Her character is most likely the grown up version of Sati from The Matrix Revolutions.

The Matrix Resurrections will bring back Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity in the fourth instalment of the series. The cast of the movie also includes Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris.

The Matrix Resurrections has been directed by Lana Wachowski, who also helmed the other three Matrix movies along with sister Lilly Wachowski. The film is slated to open in cinemas in the US on December 22. It will also premiere on HBO Max but will only be available to stream for a month there.

