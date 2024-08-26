Quentin Tarantino blames Alec Baldwin for Rust shooting death: ‘The actor is 10% responsible’

Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino has a strong view with regards to the shooting case on shooting on the Rust set involving actor Alec Baldwin. He says Alec is responsible for the unfortunate incident, and so is armorer on the set. Also read: Rust director Joel Souza breaks silence about being shot by Alec Baldwin on set: ‘It was bizarre’ In July, a New Mexico judge dismissed the manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin.

The Pulp Fiction director spoke about the 2021 shooting on an episode of Bill Maher's podcast Club Random.

What did he say

Reflecting on the incident, Quentin said, “It's a situation, I think I'm being fair enough to say, that the armorer — the guy who handles the gun — is 90% responsible for everything that happens when it comes to that gun... but but but but but.... the actor is 10% responsible”.

“You are a partner in responsibility to some degree,” he added.

The director went on to assert that he believes actors should personally inspect their weapons to ensure there are no bullets in the barrel or other issues before using them in scenes.

Back in July, a New Mexico judge dismissed the manslaughter case against Alec after it was discovered that prosecutors had placed crucial evidence in an improper file, in an attempt to conceal it from Alec's legal team.

The decision came after a day-long hearing without the jury present over bullets that should have been in evidence, which Alec's lawyers claimed were 'concealed' from them and 'buried' in another case file. Alec, who faced 18 months in jail upon conviction, reportedly wept happy tears in the court when the decision was announced.

According to TMZ, he has since filed suit against Special Prosecutor Kari Morrissey in the case as well as Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza.

In April, Guttierez-Reed, the armorer on set, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Halyna's death and sentenced to 18 months. She is currently serving her sentence at the Santa Fe County Adult Detention Facility and had been due to be called to the stand to testify in Alec's case.

About Rust shooting

The shooting occurred on set in 2021 when Alec accidentally fired a prop gun that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and seriously injured Joel. The director was standing behind the cinematographer and directing a scene when the gun fired. It hit Halyna in the chest and struck Joel in the shoulder. The director described it as ‘being kicked by a horse’. Rust’s shooting was wrapped up in March this year and is yet to get a release date.