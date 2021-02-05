IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Quentin Tarantino dissects Joker's talk show scene: 'They got the audience to think like like a lunatic'
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from Joker.(AP)
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from Joker.(AP)
hollywood

Quentin Tarantino dissects Joker's talk show scene: 'They got the audience to think like like a lunatic'

  • Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who otherwise had mixed feelings about Joker, had a lot to say about the film's talk show scene.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:23 PM IST

Director Quentin Tarantino has offered his take on the talk show scene in Joker, in which the Batman villain shoots Robert De Niro's Murray Franklin on live television. Directed by Todd Phillips, Joker was released to massive box office success but divisive critical reaction in 2019. It won actor Joaquin Phoenix an Oscar.

In a conversation with director Edgar Wright on a special episode of the Empire Podcast, Tarantino said that the talk show scene was subversive 'on a massive level' and that the 'entire atmosphere in the theatre' changed during that scene.

He said, "The subversion on a massive level, the thing that’s profound is this: It’s not just suspenseful, it’s not just riveting and exciting, the director subverts the audience because the Joker is a f**king nut. Robert De Niro’s talk show character is not a movie villain. He seems like an a**hole, but he’s not more of an a**hole than David Letterman. He’s just an a**hole comedian, talk show guy.”

Tarantino added, "He’s not a movie villain. He doesn’t deserve to die. Yet, while the audience is watching the Joker, they want him to kill Robert De Niro; they want him to take that gun, and stick it in his eye and blow his f**king head off. And if the Joker didn’t kill him? You would be pissed off. That is subversion on a massive level! They got the audience to think like a f**king lunatic and to want [Arthur to kill Murray]. And they will lie about it! They will say, ‘no, I didn’t [want it to happen]!,’ and they are f**king liars. They did.”

Also read: Joaquin Phoenix in talks to sign blockbuster $50 million deal for two Joker sequels: report

The Oscar-winning filmmaker was, however, otherwise quite mixed about the film. “Is this where we live now?" he asked. "Take great movies from the ‘70s and redo them as pop-cultural artifacts?”

Joker, designed as a homage to Martin Scorsese's Taxi Driver and King of Comedy, became the first R-rated film to make $1 billion at the box office.


Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
joker film joaquin phoenix joker joaquin phoenix quentin tarantino edgar wright robert de niro

Related Stories

Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker.
Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker.
hollywood

Before winning Oscar for Joker, Joaquin Phoenix was supposed to play Batman, but studio rejected him

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON OCT 28, 2020 11:37 AM IST
Did you know that before playing the Joker and winning an Oscar for it, Joaquin Phoenix was in talks to play Batman, but was rejected by the studio?
READ FULL STORY
Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, in a still from Joker.
Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, in a still from Joker.
hollywood

Joaquin Phoenix in talks to sign blockbuster $50 million deal for two Joker sequels: report

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times
UPDATED ON SEP 18, 2020 03:02 PM IST
Actor Joaquin Phoenix is in talks to sign a lucrative $50 million (Rs 367 crore) deal to reprise his role as Arthur Fleck in two Joker sequels, with director Todd Phillips and producer Bradley Cooper returning.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from Joker.(AP)
This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from Joker.(AP)
hollywood

Tarantino dissects Joker: 'They got the audience to think like a lunatic'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:23 PM IST
  • Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, who otherwise had mixed feelings about Joker, had a lot to say about the film's talk show scene.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 is shaping into something massive.
Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 3 is shaping into something massive.
hollywood

'Spider-Man 3 is most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever': Tom Holland

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 06:22 PM IST
  • Actor Tom Holland has said that Spider-Man 3 will be the 'most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made'. It was previously reported that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are being brought back for the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Adarsh Gourav in The White Tiger.
Adarsh Gourav in The White Tiger.
hollywood

BAFTA 2021: Adarsh Gourav features on Male Lead longlist for The White Tiger

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:17 PM IST
Actor Adarsh Gourav's name has made it to the BAFTA 2021 longlist in the Best Male Lead category for his work in The White Tiger.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emma Corrin has been nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category.
Emma Corrin has been nominated in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category.
hollywood

SAG Awards: The Crown, Chadwick Boseman emerge on top. See full list

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 04:02 PM IST
The nominations for the 27th Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced on Thursday. Chadwick Boseman received multiple post-humous nods.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra played Pinky Madam in The White Tiger.
Priyanka Chopra played Pinky Madam in The White Tiger.
hollywood

Priyanka makes it to BAFTA Best Supporting Actress longlist, Parineeti is proud

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:38 AM IST
Parineeti Chopra shared an appreciation post for cousin Priyanka Chopra as she made it to the BAFTA 'longlist' in the Best Supporting Actress category.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Monster Hunter movie review: Milla Jovovich stars in Paul WS Anderson's latest film.
Monster Hunter movie review: Milla Jovovich stars in Paul WS Anderson's latest film.
hollywood

Monster Hunter review: Milla Jovovich's video game adaptation is death of cinema

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 07:09 AM IST
  • Monster Hunter movie review: Paul WS Anderson's new film, starring Milla Jovovich and Tony Jaa, feels depressingly hollow, even by the standards of corny, unpretentious action movies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here is the full list of this year's Golden Globes nominations.
Here is the full list of this year's Golden Globes nominations.
hollywood

Golden Globes 2021 nominations: Mank leads with 6 nods, see full list

AP
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:23 AM IST
  • Golden Globes 2021 nominations: Mank led the list with six nods including best film (drama), best actor and best director.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of By the Sea.(REUTERS)
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of By the Sea.(REUTERS)
hollywood

Angelina says years after split 'have been hard', says Brad lives 5 minutes away

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 09:16 PM IST
  • Angelina Jolie has revealed that Brad Pitt, lives just five minutes away from her, and that the years following their split 'have been pretty hard' for her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ana De Armas dated Ben Affleck for a few months last year.
Ana De Armas dated Ben Affleck for a few months last year.
hollywood

Ana de Armas deletes Twitter account after break up with Ben Affleck

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 05:29 PM IST
Actor Ana de Armas has deleted her Twitter account following her recent break up with actor Ben Affleck. Recently, pictures of a staff member throwing out Ana's life size cut out from Ben's home had surfaced.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert on Dec. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Manson was dropped by his record label Monday after his ex-fiancé, the actor Evan Rachel Wood, accused him of sexual and other physical abuse. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
FILE - Marilyn Manson attends the 9th annual "Home for the Holidays" benefit concert on Dec. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. Manson was dropped by his record label Monday after his ex-fiancé, the actor Evan Rachel Wood, accused him of sexual and other physical abuse. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
hollywood

Marilyn Manson denies Evan Rachel Wood's abuse allegations

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 01:23 PM IST
  • Marilyn Manson has denied allegations of sexual assault, levelled against him by ex-fiancee Evan Rachel Wood. His record label has dropped him, following the accusations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Evan Rachel Wood in Westworld Season 2.
Evan Rachel Wood in Westworld Season 2.
hollywood

Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of 'horrifically' abusing her for years

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:47 PM IST
  • Westworld actor Evan Rachel Wood has accused her former fiance, rock star Marilyn Manson, of abuse. Read her statement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt in a still from Avengers: Endgame.
Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt in a still from Avengers: Endgame.
hollywood

First set pictures from Thor Love and Thunder leaked, see two Chrises interact

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 08:28 PM IST
  • Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt were spotted on the sets of Thor: Love and Thunder, which is currently filming under the direction of Taika Waititi in Sydney.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Dig movie review: Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes in a still from the new Netflix film. (Netflix)
The Dig movie review: Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes in a still from the new Netflix film. (Netflix)
hollywood

The Dig review: Unearth this outright gem from the depths of Netflix

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON FEB 01, 2021 01:39 PM IST
  • The Dig movie review: Featuring Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes in fine form, the new Netflix period drama is phenomenal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gal Gadot returned as Diana Prince for Wonder Woman 1984.
Gal Gadot returned as Diana Prince for Wonder Woman 1984.
hollywood

Wonder Woman 1984 becomes most streamed film at 2.25 bn minutes viewed

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 09:37 PM IST
Warner Bros film Wonder Woman 1984 released on HBO Max on December 25 and has raked up the most viewing time yet for a feature film on its opening weekend. Lead star Gal Gadot has reacted to the news.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Little Things movie review: Denzel Washington and Rami Malek in a still from John Lee Hancock's new film.
The Little Things movie review: Denzel Washington and Rami Malek in a still from John Lee Hancock's new film.
hollywood

The Little Things review: Denzel Washington dazzles in dreary Se7en ripoff

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:12 PM IST
  • The Little Things movie review: Denzel Washington is dazzling in director John Lee Hancock's new film, which has an eerie resemblance to David Fincher's Se7en.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP